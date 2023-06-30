Brazil: Judges vote to bar Bolsonaro from office for 8 years

The former president of Brazil was accused of abusing his political power and misusing the media. Four of seven judges voted to suspend him, one backed him, and two are yet to vote. Bolsonaro can appeal.

Brazil's top electoral court, the TSE, on Friday reached a majority on a motion to bar former President Jair Bolsonaro from public office until 2030 as a result of his behavior during the previous presidential election campaign.

Four of the seven judges on the TSE voted in favor of suspending Bolsonaro, one opposed the idea, and two were yet to vote, meaning that a final verdict may yet take time.

Bolsonaro had already said that he intended to appeal the decision at the Supreme Court if the TSE voted to bar him.

