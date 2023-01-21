  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
World Economic Forum
War in Ukraine
Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva speaks during a meeting, a day after Congress was stormed by supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro
Lula said he suspected collusion in the insurrection by "people in the armed forces" Image: Eraldo Peres/AP Photo/picture alliance
PoliticsBrazil

Brazil's Lula replaces army chief in aftermath of riots

35 minutes ago

The Brazilian president gave his top army general his marching orders despite assurances of the military's loyalty.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MXmq

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked his country's army chief, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, in the wake of the January 8 riots in Brasilia, the official website of the armed forces showed on Saturday.

The unrest erupted when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, calling for a military intervention to overthrow the newly elected Lula.

Last week, Lula said he suspected collusion by "people in the armed forces" in the unrest and questioned if he could trust military personnel with his security.

Later, the president's office announced that federal police would replace the army officers on his security details.

Lula acted despite military's assurances

Arruda had attended a meeting with Lula on Friday, accompanied by the navy and air force commanders.

Defense Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro told reporters after the meeting the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the riots.

"I understand that there was no direct armed forces involvement, but if any element participated, they will have to answer as citizens," Mucio said on Friday.

Arruda, who has only been in the job since late December, was replaced by General Tomas Miguel Ribeiro Paiva. 

What happened on January 8?

More than 4,000 Bolsonaro supporters caused havoc in Brasilia, storming the National Congress building and causing extensive damage. The rioters also ransacked presidential offices and clashed with the police.

The supporters of the former president refused to accept that the populist autocrat lost his bid for reelection, claiming the election was stolen.

They called for the military to stage a coup and overthrow Lula.

Since then, more than 2,000 people have been arrested.

Bolsonaro, who is currently in Florida, is being investigated on suspicion of fueling the raids.

Brazil's Lula vows justice for capital attack

lo/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Doku YT Plan KW 02 l Lulas Rückkehr

Lula’s return - A Brazil divided

Lula’s return - A Brazil divided

Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva is once again president of Brazil - and faces considerable challenges. Four years of Jair Bolsonaro's right-wing administration and an election campaign marred by political violence leave Lula at the helm of a deeply polarized society.
PoliticsJanuary 12, 202328:36 min
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A group of German soldiers stand in front of the Leopard-2 battle tank at Camp Adrian Rohn, Lithuania on June 7, 2022

German politicians criticize stalling on tanks to Ukraine

Conflicts7 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A small Black child holds a sign against human trafficking

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

The murky world of foreign child adoption in Africa

SocietyJanuary 20, 2023
More from Africa

Asia

Headshot of Tamana Zaryab Paryani. She is wearing a dark-brown shirt and jacket and her shoulder-length hair is uncovered.

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Afghanistan: 'We're not giving up the fight'

Politics13 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Bundestag plenary session

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Germany set to shrink its XXL parliament

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An array of pills and medicines

Russia: HIV-positive teens refusing treatment

Russia: HIV-positive teens refusing treatment

Health8 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A Syrian refugee child is begging for money near Beirut,

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

Lebanon's middle class vanishes as economy collapses

PoliticsJanuary 19, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

The five members of the band Spice Girls posing together

The cult of the 90s

The cult of the 90s

CultureJanuary 19, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

Protesters scuffle with riot police officers during the 'Take over Lima' march to demonstrate against Peru's President Dina Boluarte

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

Protests in Peru: Demonstrators demand Boluarte's resignation

PoliticsJanuary 20, 20239 images
More from Latin America
Go to homepage