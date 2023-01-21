Brazil's Lula replaces army chief in aftermath of riots

The Brazilian president gave his top army general his marching orders despite assurances of the military's loyalty.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva sacked his country's army chief, General Julio Cesar de Arruda, in the wake of the January 8 riots in Brasilia, the official website of the armed forces showed on Saturday.

The unrest erupted when supporters of former President Jair Bolsonaro stormed government buildings, calling for a military intervention to overthrow the newly elected Lula.

Last week, Lula said he suspected collusion by "people in the armed forces" in the unrest and questioned if he could trust military personnel with his security.

Later, the president's office announced that federal police would replace the army officers on his security details.

Lula acted despite military's assurances

Arruda had attended a meeting with Lula on Friday, accompanied by the navy and air force commanders.

Defense Minister Jose Mucio Monteiro told reporters after the meeting the country's armed forces were not directly involved in the riots.

"I understand that there was no direct armed forces involvement, but if any element participated, they will have to answer as citizens," Mucio said on Friday.

Arruda, who has only been in the job since late December, was replaced by General Tomas Miguel Ribeiro Paiva.

What happened on January 8?

More than 4,000 Bolsonaro supporters caused havoc in Brasilia, storming the National Congress building and causing extensive damage. The rioters also ransacked presidential offices and clashed with the police.

The supporters of the former president refused to accept that the populist autocrat lost his bid for reelection, claiming the election was stolen.

They called for the military to stage a coup and overthrow Lula.

Since then, more than 2,000 people have been arrested.

Bolsonaro, who is currently in Florida, is being investigated on suspicion of fueling the raids.

