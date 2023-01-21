Brazil defense minister says military not involved in riots

"I understand that there was no direct armed forces involvement, but if any element participated, they will have to answer as citizens," Mucio said after a meeting between Lula and the chiefs of the army, navy and air force.
Following the first meeting between Lula and the chiefs of the armed forces, Mucio said that the storming of government building would not happen again "because the armed forces will anticipate it."
Later, the president's office announced that federal police would replace army officers from his security details.
What happened on January 8?
More than 4,000 Bolsonaro supporters caused havoc in Brasilia, storming the National Congress building and causing massive damage. The rioters also ransacked presidential offices and clashed with the police.
The supporters of the former president refused to accept that the populist autocrat lost his bid for reelection, claiming the election was stolen.
They called for the military to stage a coup and overthrow Lula.
Since then, more than 2,000 people have been arrested.