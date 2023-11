11/10/2023 November 10, 2023

Donjeta Sadiku is a supremely talented boxer with multiple titles to her name. But there is a problem: Donjeta comes from Kosovo, a state whose sovereignty many other countries refuse to recognize. That means she can’t compete everywhere, which is impacting her international career. Donjeta doesn’t only face opposition in the ring, but also outside of it due to politics. Donjeta Sadiku