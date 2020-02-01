Borussia Dortmund's German Cup exit reveals overreliance on Haaland heroics

Erling Haaland has been a revelation for Borussia Dortmund since joining from Red Bull Salzburg in January, scoring seven goals in his first three Bundesliga games.

But it wasn't a surprise when BVB coach Lucien Favre didn't include the Norwegian striker in his starting lineup when his side took on Werder Bremen in the German Cup round of 16 on Tuesday.

The 19-year-old goalscorer has called Dortmund home for a little more than a month. His acclimation to his new team has only just begun.

But Dortmund's 3-2 loss in Bremen, their second cup elimination at Werder's hands in as many seasons, once again showed how reliant their attack has become on the teenage goal machine.