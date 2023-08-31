Bonmati slams Rubiales at men's Champions League draw

The draw for the group stage offered up a host of juicy encounters including Bayern Munich against Manchester United, but it was the Spain star's slamming of Luis Rubiales which stole the limelight.

Spain's World Cup-winning star Aitana Bonmati won the UEFA Women's Player of the Year award and spoke out against suspended Spanish Football Federation president Luis Rubiales.

Bonmati, also part of Barcelona's Women's Champions League-winning team, helped Spain seal their first World Cup title in Australia and New Zealand last month. The celebrations, however, were overshadowed by Rubiales forcibly kissed midfielder Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation.

"We're not talking about the title because things that should not have happened have taken place," Bonmati said at the award ceremony, whch was part of the men's Champions League group stage draw.

"As a society, we should not allow abuse of power in the work environment.

"I would like to tell my team-mate Jenni and all women who have been through the same thing: We're with you. We're working to make this a better society."

Coach Sarina Wiegman was named women's coach of the year after England finished runners-up to Spain Down Under.

"I would like to dedicate this award to the Spanish team. This team deserves to be celebrated and deserves to be listened to, and I'm going to give them again a big applause and I hope you will join," she told the audience.

Controversy around Luis Rubiales continues To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Manchester City's Erling Haaland wom the men's award after scoring 52 goals in 53 games as City won the treble of Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.

"To be able to do this with my teammates it's really special and it gives me motivation to keep working," Haaland said.

Another classic encounter?

As for the draw, Bayern Munich will have Manchester United in their Champions League group as the 1999 finalists meet in what could be two more classic encounters.

Joining Bayern and United in Group A will be FC Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

Bayern's clash with United will arguably be the most anticipated of the entire group stage, with the two clubs winning nine European Cups between them.

Their most memorable match saw the English club coming from behind to win the trophy with two goals in the last two minutes of the final 24 years ago.

It will also mean a swift return to English soil for Harry Kane, who recently joined the Bavarians from Tottenham Hotspur for a fee in excess of €100 million ($108 million).

England captain Harry Kane signs for Bayern To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Dortmund in 'Group of Death'

Elsewhere, Real Madrid will face off against Italian champions Napoli in Group C as the Spanish outfit seek a record-extending 15th title in Europe's premier competition. Joining the two clubs will be Sporting Braga and Union Berlin, making their first appearance in the Champions League.

The UEFA event took place at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco and saw Borussia Dortmund get a nightmare draw, as they will come up against Paris St. German, 7-times winners AC Milan, and Newcastle United, making their first appearance in the tournament in 20 years.

RB Leipzig get Manchester City

Last season's Champions League winners Manchester City were drawn in a group that contained RB Leipzig, Young Boys Bern and Red Star Belgrade, who won the European Cup in 1991.

Arsenal, PSV Eindhoven, Sevilla and RC Lens were drawn together in Group B while Barcelona will have to pit their wits against Porto, Shakhtar Donetsk and Royal Antwerp of Belgium.

The remaining two groups saw last season's runners-up Inter Milan placed in a group alongside Benfica, RB Salzburg and Real Sociedad, while Feyenoord, Atletico Madrid, Celtic and Lazio were drawn together.

Klose honored

Miroslav Klose was given the UEFA President's Award to recognize the fair play he demonstrated throughout his career, including the then-Lazio striker admitting to handling the ball as it went past Napoli goalkeeper Morgan De Sanctis, before the striker informed the referee and the initial decision to award a goal was reversed.

The career of the former Germany forward was hailed by UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin as "not only a testament to determination and skill but also sportsmanship that transcends the borders of professionalism and the sport itself."

Edited by: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez and Mark Meadows