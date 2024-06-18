Biden gives residency to undocumented spouses of US citizens

Hundreds of thousands of undocumented spouses of US citizens will have a pathway to permanent residency. Joe Biden said the move would strengthen families as well as the economy.

US President Joe Biden announced a sweeping plan on Tuesday to offer permanent residency status to hundreds of thousands of undocumented migrants who are married to US citizens.

The scheme will be open to around 500,000 spouses who have lived in the US for at least 10 years, as well as 50,000 children and young adults under the age of 21 who have a US-citizen parent.

Previously, undocumented spouses would have to leave the US in order to apply for residency, separating them from their families.

"These actions will promote family unity and strengthen our economy," the White House said in a statement.

It contrasts sharply with Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump's plan for mass deportations.

More to follow...

