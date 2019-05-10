 Beyond the Wall: East Berlin′s many faces explored in exhibition | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 10.05.2019

Culture

Beyond the Wall: East Berlin's many faces explored in exhibition

East Berlin was the center of power in communist East Germany, but it was also a city where subversive currents thrived. The exhibition "East Berlin. Half a Capital" looks at everyday life in the 1970s and 80s.

  • Black-and-white photo of construction workers mounting a neon sign on the Haus der Statistik (Bundesarchiv/Eva Brüggmann)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    Socialist architecture

    In August 1969, construction workers are mounting a neon sign on the Haus der Statistik, which was built the previous year as part of Alexanderplatz's restructuring according to socialist ideals. It housed the Central Administration for Statistics and different departments of the Stasi. The building has been left empty since 2008 and is to undergo extensive reconstruction.

  • The Germina skateboard (Stadtmuseum Berlin/Oliver Ziebe)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    The 'chocolate' skateboard

    The Germina Speeder from 1987 was the only skateboard produced in the GDR. Because it was manufactured by a state-owned enterprise for chocolate processing machinery, it was dubbed the "chocolate board." With its painted deck and narrow rollers and axles, it wasn't really suitable for skating.

  • Combat Groups of the Working Class in Berlin exercise (Jürgen Nagel)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    Proletarian military

    The Combat Groups of the Working Class was a de facto socialist militia composed of the state's party members and reliable workers. Several times a year, they gathered in their free time for military exercises and vowed to defend the achievements of the Socialist Unity Party.

  • Brown armchair (Stadtmuseum Berlin /Oliver Ziebe)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    In the Bauhaus tradition

    Some pieces of GDR furniture have become design classics, particularly those that were influenced by the simple elegance of Bauhaus style. The former Bauhaus student Selman Selmanagic, a German architect of Bosnian descent, was a professor at the Weissensee Academy of Art in Berlin before he joined a state-owned workshop in Dresden, where he created this armchair in 1957.

  • a view from a Karl-Marx-Allee rooftop (Lorenz Kienzle)

    'East Berlin. Half a Capital': Exhibition highlights

    GDR socialist architecture

    From a rooftop of a building on Karl-Marx-Allee, you can see the Berlin Cathedral, the City Hall and the TV Tower. Built in the 1950s, the monumental socialist boulevard was named Stalinallee until 1961. The street was used for military parades to showcase the glory of the communist government.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg (eg)


A photo shows an old lady holding a yellowed S-Bahn train ticket in her hand. The sign next to the photo tells of her visit to West Berlin on August 12, 1961. Late in the evening, she used that very ticket to return to her home in the eastern part of the city, unaware that this would turn out to be her last visit with relatives in the West for decades. The next day, East Germany began to build the Wall.

Touching individual stories like the woman's are just one facet of the exhibition "East Berlin. Half a Capital," which opens on May 11 at Berlin's Ephraim-Palais Museum. Almost 30 years after the fall of the Berlin Wall, it focuses on how people lived, worked, shopped and celebrated in the East German capital.

Berlin Wall doesn't take center stage

"The city had many faces," said Jürgen Danyel, curator of the exhibition and deputy director of the Center for Contemporary History Potsdam (ZZF), which is why there are so many perspectives to explore in the show, he added. "East Berlin represented the German Democratic Republic (GDR) on a political level, but it was also a hotspot for subculture. A section of society lived between these two poles."

The construction of the Berlin Wall is just a side note of the exhibition, as the show's organizers felt that the topic has been already well covered in many other contexts. Instead, the posters, photos, sketches and paintings show vibrant cultural settings as people  attempted to stretch the defined boundaries and create free spaces for individuality in a system geared toward conformity.

DEWAG Berlin Sports and Recreation Center in 1983 (Bundesarchiv)

An East Berlin sports and recreation center in 1983

"East Berlin. Half a Capital" pays tribute to the fact that people led normal everyday lives, despite the Stasi, the GDR's infamous state security service, and the travel ban that was imposed on them.

It looks into the 1970s and 1980s, when downtown East Berlin was redesigned into a modern socialist capital. During that same period, subcultures were developing, as people tried to elude state control. And at some point, the state lost its grip. Prominent harbingers of political upheaval included the 1988 concerts by Depeche Mode and Bruce Springsteen — the latter drew 160,000 music lovers.

Different systems, similar desires

The exhibition is bound to contribute to historical understanding in a city that, even 30 years after its division ended, has not quite yet become one again, still searching for something akin to an identity, a process complicated by an enormous change in its population. It shows that even though the differences between the political systems were marked, people's everyday needs and realities on the eastern and western sides of the Berlin Wall were not that different.

The stairs that connect the museum's three floors have been decorated with words museum employees associate with East Berlin, like control, illegal cab and standing in line. Other terms applied to people on the other side of the wall, too: separated families, free parking, burgers, "Schrippe" — the word used by Berliners for bread rolls — and empty lots between buildings.

Ambivalent attitude

The idea of the exhibition is based on a previous Ephraim-Palais show. Paul Spies, who had just been appointed director of the Stadtmuseum Foundation at the end of the "West:Berlin" exhibition in 2016, initiated the project of a follow-up show focusing on the east. "The complexity of dealing with East Berlin is greater," said Spies. It is easier to take a nostalgic look at West Berlin, he pointed out, adding that a focus on East Berlin is more ambivalent because there is a nostalgia for something that wasn't positive. A historically balanced view of the once divided city was important for the Stadtmuseum director.

The exhibition "East Berlin. Half a Capital," with a program that features readings, city walks, a show at the Volksbühne theater, film evenings, discussion panels, an online travel guide and a blog, opens on May 11 and runs until November 9 — the 30th anniversary of the opening of the Berlin Wall.

