Beyond the grave: AI and the virtual afterlife

Beyond the grave: AI and the virtual afterlifeSeptember 19, 2024
The end of mortality
AI tools are being tested around the world to help people maintain connections with the dead. The documentary "Eternal You" meets people who have already tried out the new technologies for digital immortality.
Eternal life – thanks to audio AI?
Before Michael Bommer died, he worked with a US start-up to train an audio AI in his own voice. Now the AIcan speak in his place, telling stories from his life and holding conversations.
What’s the appeal of an afterlife as an avatar?
Why do some people want to create digital likenesses of themselves to exist in the metaverse after death? A woman from Germany wants future generations to be able to meet her.
Living on as an avatar in the metaverse
A Czech metaverse platform is developing a way for users to live on as avatars after death. User data collected during virtual reality sessions will help to create the basis for the avatar.
