 Berlin′s baby polar bear gets a name | News | DW | 02.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Berlin's baby polar bear gets a name

Berlin's new baby polar bear has a name, after one of its sponsors. The little cub charmed visitors to the city's Tierpark zoo when she was introduced to the world last month.

Berlin polar bear Hertha (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Kalaene)

Four months after she was born, Berlin's Tierpark on Tuesday morning revealed the name of the popular polar baby bear that has been winning over the hearts of so many visitors.

The zoo said that, in recent months, it had received 5,300 name naming suggestions. However, the final decision was reached with a little help from Bundesliga soccer side Hertha Berlin.

Tierpark Berlin was tasked with finding a sponsor to help raise its profile, and settled on city football side, simply calling the club Hertha.

As part of its responsibilities, Hertha Berlin will help finance the polar bear's care while also raising awareness of the plight of the animals in the world.

"We thought we needed a strong sponsor," said Tierpark director Andreas Knierem. Quite simply, it was thought, fans of the club might also be fans of the cub.

Hertha Berlin tweeted its delight at being chosen.

"In Berlin you can be anything, even a polar bear called Hertha," the club said. "Two great Berlin institutions are now working together," said Hertha Berlin's commercial manager Ingo Schiller.

  • Tonja and her cub (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Introducing Berlin's new baby polar bear

    Hello world

    Berlin's Tierpark presented its latest addition on Saturday, a brand new baby polar bear. Nine-year-old mother Tonja and her cub, who is still to be named, made their first public appearance together with mom keeping a close eye on her baby as she explored the outdoors for the first time.

  • Tonja and her cub (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Introducing Berlin's new baby polar bear

    Under mom's paw

    The first few months of the cub's life were spent in darkness with her mother. Baby polar bears are born deaf and blind and need intensive care from their mother when they are first born. Zoo directors have said the cub's name will be determined in collaboration with potential future adopters.

  • A polar bear cub and her mother at Berlin's Tierpark (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Introducing Berlin's new baby polar bear

    Like mother, like daughter

    The zoo's polar bear keeper, Florian Sicks, said the bond between the two was very close. "Tonja is a very good mother, taking incredibly good care of her cub, never letting her out of her sight. We can't complain."

  • People outside the bear enclosure in Berlin (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Introducing Berlin's new baby polar bear

    A new celebrity

    There was quite a turn out for the cub's first public appearance. Many photographers came to capture the baby polar bear's first steps outdoors and they weren't disappointed. The cub provided the crowd with plenty of picture-perfect opportunities.

  • A polar bear cub swims

    Introducing Berlin's new baby polar bear

    Putting on a show

    The cub must have known the cameras were for her. She ran around the enclosure and rolled on the ground, absorbing her new environment. She even took a quick dip for the paparazzi.

  • Tonja laying on the ground with her cub on top of her (picture-alliance/dpa/P. Zinken)

    Introducing Berlin's new baby polar bear

    'Love you, mum'

    The cub's mother Tonya sadly lost three cubs in the past two years. The mortality rate of polar bears is very high during the first three months of life. Male polar bears don't play a large role in the lives of their young — the cub's father, Wolodja, lives in a zoo in the Netherlands.

    Author: Louisa Wright


While finding a name was a protracted process this time around, that wasn't the case when Knut the polar bear — who became a huge star at the zoo — was first presented to the world. His name simply occurred to zookeeper Thomas Dörflein at random.

Read more: The peculiar traits that made polar bear life possible

Zoo officials are hoping Hertha can emulate some of the popularity of Knut, who attracted widespread media attention, once featuring on the cover of Vanity Fair magazine and even appearing on German stamps. Sadly, Knut died from a suspected brain tumor in 2011.

rc/jil (dpa, AFP)

DW recommends

'Scene that still haunts me': Video of starving polar bear goes viral

A polar bear can barely walk through an Arctic landscape almost void of ice. The photographer has said his team members were "pushing through their tears" to film the scene. (10.12.2017)  

Russian islands under polar bear 'invasion'

The Novaya Zemlya archipelago is experiencing an unprecedented influx of the dangerous bears. Residents have appealed to federal authorities for help. (09.02.2019)  

Yoko Tawada: 'Memoirs of a Polar Bear'

Is it an animal story or a poetic journey? Perhaps even satire? Yoko Tawada's novel about polar bear Knut at the Berlin Zoo and three generations of his ancestors is suspended between reality and a magical dreamworld. (08.10.2018)  

Berlin's new baby polar bear makes public debut

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has presented a new celebrity — a 3-and-a-half-month-old polar bear — to the public. The cub is seen as a successor to Knut, the Berlin polar bear that became a worldwide celebrity. (16.03.2019)  

The peculiar traits that made polar bear life possible

Although we know Berlin zoo's polar bear baby Fritz died after suffering liver inflammation, it's not entirely clear why. Polar bears do have a quite unique physiology, though. (07.03.2017)  

Germany's most famous animals

Germany is a big fan of celebrity animals. Sometimes it’s because of an endearing physical characteristic. At other times, it's down to a news story or viral clip that grips the nation. (17.03.2019)  

Introducing Berlin's new baby polar bear

Berlin's Tierpark has welcomed a new family member, a polar bear cub. Born to mother Tonja, the little cub charmed Tierpark visitors during her first public appearance. (17.03.2019)  

Related content

Berlin - Eisbär-Nachwuchs im Tierpark

Berlin's new baby polar bear makes public debut 16.03.2019

Berlin's Tierpark zoo has presented a new celebrity — a 3-and-a-half-month-old polar bear — to the public. The cub is seen as a successor to Knut, the Berlin polar bear that became a worldwide celebrity.

Berlin swept up in fresh polar bear love affair 15.03.2019

If there's one thing Berlin loves, it's a polar bear. Ever since Knut died in 2011, fans have been pining for a new arrival. Today, the city's Tierpark zoo showed off the latest contender – a cub born to its mother Tonja in December.

Fußball Bundesliga - Bayern München v Hertha BSC Torjubel

Bundesliga: Javi Martinez seals Bayern Munich win but Kingsley Coman injured 23.02.2019

A second half Javi Martinez header was enough for Bayern Munich to see off a stubborn Hertha Berlin side. Despite a second straight clean sheet, an injury to Kingsley Coman takes some of the gloss off Bayern's win.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  