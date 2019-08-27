Berlin Zoo says panda Meng Meng is pregnant

Meng Meng, a giant panda on loan from China and one of the stars of the Berlin Zoo, is pregnant, the zoo announced on Tuesday.

An ultrasound revealed the good news — marking a breakthrough in the zoo's efforts to breed Meng Meng and her male partner Jiao Qing since they arrived at the zoo in 2017.

The zoo posted a video of the ultrasound on Twitter, saying it shows a "mini-panda with a fast-beating heart."

Meng Meng is expecting at least one cub, which the zoo says could be delivered within the next two weeks.

If all goes well, Meng Meng's cub would be the first baby panda to be born in Germany.

"We are overjoyed with the news. For endangered species like the pandas, every offspring is a great gift," zoo director Andreas Knieriem said in a statement.

More to follow...

rs/rc (AFP, dpa)

DW's editors send out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up to receive it here.