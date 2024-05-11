  1. Skip to content
Berlin Tesla activists say civil disobedience is only option

May 11, 2024

Police are braced for further protests at the Tesla factory site in Grünheide near Berlin. Activists protesting the expansion of the facility say they have no course of action left but civil disobedience.

https://p.dw.com/p/4fk6J
Police officers stand guard in front of activists at Tesla factory in Grünheide, Germany
Activists called for civil disobedience in a protest action attended by over 1,000 people, according to police figuresImage: Christian Mang/REUTERS

Activists holding a press conference over the expansion of Tesla's electric car factory on Saturday complained of betrayal by regional politicians and said civil disobedience was necessary.

At least 1,000 activists participated in the protests, according to police.

Their comments came as authorities readied for a repeat of violent clashes between police and demonstrators the previous day.

Activists block an entrance to Neuhardenberg airfield. Tesla vehicles that were produced at the factory in Grünheide are temporarily stored on the airfield site
Activists block an entrance to a site where vehicles made at the factory in Grünheide are temporarily storedImage: Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance

A police spokesperson said that the march on Saturday largely proceeded peacefully.

Police said that there had been minor clashes with activists, but did not initially provide any information on injuries or arrests.

What did the protesters say?

The Disrupt Tesla group said the political and environmental problem went beyond the Elon Musk-owned carmaker and extended to other auto manufacturers.

"It doesn't matter if it's Tesla, VW or Mercedes — car companies and their political supporters are responsible for selling out our lifeblood," said Disrupt Tesla group spokeswoman Lucia Mende, ahead of a planned demonstration.

"We must prevent this and we will prevent it," she added.

Some residents in Grünheide, where billionaire Musk has built his only European Tesla factory, say both the company and the Brandenburg state government have not paid attention to citizens' interests in pressing ahead with the expansion.

"They are going through with it, they are not listening to the sensitivities of the local people," said spokesman Steffen Schorcht, a spokesman for a citizens' initiative. "It only serves the interests of Tesla."

Taking on Tesla — Fight for the Forest

"If you're fighting and keep hitting a wall and don't know what else to do, then sometimes the only thing left is civil disobedience."

Police prepared for further flare-ups

Police said they were braced for more trouble after multiple people were arrested after activists attempted to break into the factory on Friday evening.  

Regional broadcaster RBB said several hundred people ran toward the Tesla facility, with many wearing masks and dressed in black.

Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered near the site on Saturday afternoon.

"We are aware," said a police spokesman adding that the situation had been calm in the night and the morning.

Activists set up a protest camp, including tree houses, near the factory in late February and have been there ever since. 

Tesla was forced to suspend production in March after an arson attack on an electricity pylon compromised the factory's power supply. The far-left extremist "Volcano Group" said it attacked the power grid.

Opponents of the expansion, which would include a freight depot and requires forest to be cleared, say their concerns are chiefly environmental.

They criticize the production of electric cars in general and have cited fears about the possible pollution of local drinking water.

Activists also cite environmental destruction in countries like Argentina or Bolivia where the mineral lithium, needed for electric car batteries, is mined.

rc/lo (AFP, dpa) 

Banner put up by protesters against the Tesla Gigafactory in Grünheide reading 'El-ON El-OFF'

Elon Musk and Germany's far-right share complex relationship

Elon Musk and Germany's far-right share complex relationship

Elon Musk has expressed support for Germany's far-right AfD party. The affection is mutual — except in the small town of Grünheide, where the local AfD has come out against Tesla's factory extension plans.
SocietyMarch 16, 2024
