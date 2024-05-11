Berlin Tesla activists say civil disobedience is only option

Police are braced for further protests at the Tesla factory site in Grünheide near Berlin. Activists protesting the expansion of the facility say they have no course of action left but civil disobedience.

Activists holding a press conference over the expansion of Tesla's electric car factory on Saturday complained of betrayal by regional politicians and said civil disobedience was necessary.

At least 1,000 activists participated in the protests, according to police.

Their comments came as authorities readied for a repeat of violent clashes between police and demonstrators the previous day.



Activists block an entrance to a site where vehicles made at the factory in Grünheide are temporarily stored Image: Patrick Pleul/dpa/picture alliance

A police spokesperson said that the march on Saturday largely proceeded peacefully.

Police said that there had been minor clashes with activists, but did not initially provide any information on injuries or arrests.

What did the protesters say?

The Disrupt Tesla group said the political and environmental problem went beyond the Elon Musk-owned carmaker and extended to other auto manufacturers.

"It doesn't matter if it's Tesla, VW or Mercedes — car companies and their political supporters are responsible for selling out our lifeblood," said Disrupt Tesla group spokeswoman Lucia Mende, ahead of a planned demonstration.

"We must prevent this and we will prevent it," she added.

Some residents in Grünheide, where billionaire Musk has built his only European Tesla factory, say both the company and the Brandenburg state government have not paid attention to citizens' interests in pressing ahead with the expansion.

"They are going through with it, they are not listening to the sensitivities of the local people," said spokesman Steffen Schorcht, a spokesman for a citizens' initiative. "It only serves the interests of Tesla."

Taking on Tesla — Fight for the Forest To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

"If you're fighting and keep hitting a wall and don't know what else to do, then sometimes the only thing left is civil disobedience."

Police prepared for further flare-ups

Police said they were braced for more trouble after multiple people were arrested after activists attempted to break into the factory on Friday evening.

Regional broadcaster RBB said several hundred people ran toward the Tesla facility, with many wearing masks and dressed in black.

Hundreds of demonstrators had gathered near the site on Saturday afternoon.

"We are aware," said a police spokesman adding that the situation had been calm in the night and the morning.

Activists set up a protest camp, including tree houses, near the factory in late February and have been there ever since.

Tesla was forced to suspend production in March after an arson attack on an electricity pylon compromised the factory's power supply. The far-left extremist "Volcano Group" said it attacked the power grid.

Opponents of the expansion, which would include a freight depot and requires forest to be cleared, say their concerns are chiefly environmental.

They criticize the production of electric cars in general and have cited fears about the possible pollution of local drinking water.

Activists also cite environmental destruction in countries like Argentina or Bolivia where the mineral lithium, needed for electric car batteries, is mined.

rc/lo (AFP, dpa)