Berlin gold coin heist: 3 sentenced to jail

A Berlin court sentenced three men on Thursday over the 2017 theft of a gigantic gold coin from a city museum. Two of the men were handed prison terms of four-and-a-half years each, whilst another was jailed for three years and four months. A fourth defendant was acquitted.

The coin, known as "Big Maple Leaf," weighed roughly 100 kilograms (220 pounds) and had an estimated value of €3.75 million ($4.05 million). It was stolen from the Bode Museum three years ago in the night of March 27 and was never seen again.

Two defendants, ages 23 and 21, were sentenced as juveniles and handed four-and-a-half-year prison sentences. The third convicted defendant, a 21-year-old guard at the museum, received a prison sentence of three years and four months.

The trial, which began more than one year ago, lasted 41 court days. State prosecutors had pushed for all four men to receive prison sentences of between five to seven years, whereas the defense attorney had argued for acquittal.

Spectacular theft of a rare massive coin

The theft of the massive golden coin garnered international attention around the world.

The thieves are thought to have climbed through a museum window after having previously scouted the location. The coin was removed from a display case using a wheelbarrow and a rolling board, then lifted onto elevated urban railway tracks before being taken away in a car. The coin was likely damaged after the thieves dropped it twice.

The coin has not been seen again since the robbery. Police believe it was cut up into smaller pieces, as they later found gold particles.

The canadian coin was imprinted with the image of Queen Elizabeth II. It was only one of five in the world made by the Royal Canadian Mint. It is thought to be the world's second-largest coin.

