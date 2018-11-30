 Berlin and Beyond: Dying together | Germany| News and in-depth reporting from Berlin and beyond | DW | 30.11.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Germany

Berlin and Beyond: Dying together

In a country where dying remains a taboo, death doulas and death cafés can help to normalize the normal. Tamsin Walker went to talk German mortality with a bunch of strangers over tea, cake and a splash of vermouth.

Berlin and Beyond, Death Cafe (DW/T. Walker)

I remember the first time I was really aware that someone had died. It was a girl I used to play with sometimes. I was perhaps 10 or 11 and she was around the same age. I still remember that unfathomable feeling that she was gone. Just like that. And forever.

I also remember feeling something akin to relief when I overheard adults talking some days later about how her parents had managed to smile while reminiscing about her short life. I had questions about her, about them, about the whole  experience of death. But most I didn't ask because it just felt like I shouldn't. And in many respects, that feeling has never really gone away.

Neither though, has my curiosity. I've often referred to myself as having a morbid fascination with death, but the more I've seen people talk about it in hushed tones as if it were something sinful, or shrink away from its name as though it were reserved for others, the more I think such curiosity is healthy. Equally healthy is my respect for the random nature of its decisive hand. But because I still have unanswered questions, death cafés hold a certain appeal.

Read moreBerlin and Beyond: #MeToo, German style

An altar with candles, photographs, flowers, fruit and colorful offerings

All decked out to remember the dead

The Berlin branch of a movement that started in a London living room seven years ago and has since spread to 62 countries, is held once a month and aims to dismantle the edifice of fear around death. It's not a café as such, but a gathering for anyone inclined to go along and chat about the big full-stop over a cup of tea.

Or at the meeting I attended, which doubled as a Mexican Day of the Dead-style celebration, a cup of tea and a glass of vermouth.

Dismantling the edifice of fear

To mark the special nature of the event, the funeral parlour room where it was held had been set up with an elaborate altar, bursting with color, symbolic elemental offerings, flowers, pictures, and statues.

Those attending had been invited in advance to bring a photo of someone they'd known, and some of that person's favorite food and drink to share with the others. To celebrate the dead  in their absent presence. Hence the vermouth, which was a wink to my grandparents. 

The food and drink was not all we shared. For four hours, the kaleidoscope of emotions that accompany dying were given a voice and a face as the 10 of us present talked about a range of experiences so unique in nature, yet so comfortingly similar in their distilled essence.

A stone cross among trees in a small city graveyard

Germany has strict rules about who can handle a body after death, and how a grave is to be tended

Read moreBerlin and beyond: Snitching for the far-right AfD

Some who came volunteer as what are known as death doulas, people who've trained to accompany the dying, to hold their hand and be there for and with them until the very end, and who've become more common since the start of Germany's hospice movement 25 years ago.

The service they provide is sometimes likened to that of a midwife. Just at the other end of life. True enough, they both provide an invaluable service to the ones they are caring for and those around them, but death doulas go a step beyond, because just by being there, they have the potential to broaden societal acceptance of our ultimate fate as human beings.

To create, in a country where getting on for a million people passed away last year, a space that allows questions to be asked freely. Even if there aren't always easy answers.

In Berlin and Beyond, British-born Tamsin Walker takes a closer look at some of the quirks and perks of life in Germany, which has been her home for almost 20 years. She tweets as @TamsinkateW

Watch video 01:01
Now live
01:01 mins.

Trailer: Berlin and Beyond

DW recommends

Germany's lonely dead

No family at the graveside, no friends, no colleagues: in Germany, increasing numbers of people are being buried in public health funerals. The reasons go beyond demographics. (25.11.2018)  

Berlin and beyond: Dance with the dead

The last Sunday before Advent is a big one on the German calendar, one on which the closure of certain avenues of entertainment reminds people to remember their dead. At least, as Tamsin Walker found out, in theory... (24.11.2017)  

Berlin and Beyond: #MeToo, German style

From the outset, the German response to the #MeToo movement against sexual harassment and assault was noted for its quiet. Tamsin Walker asks how that has changed a year on from its arrival. (19.10.2018)  

Berlin and beyond: Snitching for the far-right AfD

Since launching the Berlin version of its platform to denounce teachers who oppose its politics, the far-right Alternative for Germany says it's received thousands of complaints. DW's Tamsin Walker has one of her own. (16.11.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Trailer: Berlin and Beyond  

Related content

Berlin and Beyond Totensonntag

Berlin and beyond: Dance with the dead 24.11.2017

The last Sunday before Advent is a big one on the German calendar, one on which the closure of certain avenues of entertainment reminds people to remember their dead. At least, as Tamsin Walker found out, in theory...

Friedhof in Hannover

Are German cemeteries dying out? 01.11.2017

Gravesites used to be status symbols, elaborately designed and painstakingly maintained. But today cremations and burials in nature are increasingly popular. Will this trend be a problem for cemeteries?

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 

Germany

Deutsche Bank searched for second day in money-laundering probe

Merkel deputy Olaf Scholz's house attacked by vandals

The small, but surprising secret to Germany's economic success

Germany detects new cyberattack targeting politicians, military