Belarus sentences German man to death for 'terrorism'

A court in Minsk ordered the execution of Rico Krieger after he was found guilty of terrorism and mercenary activities, a Belarusian rights group said. The 30-year-old is reportedly a worker for the German Red Cross.

A German man has been sentenced to death over alleged crimes including "terrorism" and "mercenary activity", the Viasna human rights group said Friday.

Rico Krieger, aged 30, was convicted by a court in Minsk in a secretive trial at the end of June, the group reported.

What do we know so far?

AFP news agency reported that the conviction was said to be related to the Kastus Kalinouski Regiment, a military unit made up of Belarusian citizens fighting alongside Ukraine against Russia.

Viasna said Krieger was found guilty of six articles of the country's criminal code, including those around mercenary acts, spy agency activity, acts of terrorism, creating an extremist group, deliberately rendering a vehicle or communications device unusable and illegal actions relating to firearms, ammunition and explosives.

Krieger was also accused of organizing "explosions" in Belarus, according to the rights group.

Viasna said Krieger is an employee of the German Red Cross and had been in custody since November 2023.

Belsat, a Warsaw-based media outlet targeting Belarusians, cited the "Motolko.Help" Telegram channel as saying it was unclear whether the verdict has been appealed.

Belarus is the only European country where the death penalty is still carried out — exclusively against men.

Those convicted are put to death with firearms. The dates of the executions are not published. The dead bodies are not returned to their families. They are also not informed of the burial location.

This breaking news story will be updated shortly.

mm/rm (AFP)