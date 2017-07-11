Belarus launches probe into opposition body seeking Lukashenko's removal

Prosecutors in Belarus on Thursday launched an investigation into the nascent Coordination Council established by the opposition to support a transition of power.

The decision came after President Alexander Lukashenko declared the formation of the council illegal.

The prosecutor's office announced in the Telegram news channel that members of the council were trying to seize power illegitimately.

"The creation and activities of such a council are aimed at seizing power and undermining the national security of Belarus," Prosecutor General Alexander Konyuk said in a video statement.

The allies of exiled opposition leader and political newcomer Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya convened the first meeting of the council this week and called for new elections.

Council rejects accusations

Reacting to the criminal probe, the council issued a statement rejecting the accusations and said its efforts were lawful.

"The accusation is completely baseless and without foundation. Our goal is to resolve the crisis without conflict. We are not calling for the seizure of power," council member Syarhei Dyleuski, leader of a committee of striking workers at the Minsk Tractor Factory, told Reuters.

Belarus has been facing its biggest political crisis since the breakup of the Soviet Union, with tens of thousands of protesters rejecting Lukashenko's victory in an August 9 vote his opponents say was rigged.

The EU has condemned the vote as "neither free nor fair" and repeatedly denounced the police violence against demonstrators.

Thousands of protesters have been arrested, with many of those freed claiming to have been mistreated in detention. Three protesters have died, according to media reports.

