  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Migration
Marina Zolatava, former editor-in-chief of Art and Editorial Department at Tut.by media outlet, and Lydumila Chekina, former general director of Tut.by, in court Friday
Marina Zolatava, former editor-in-chief of Art and Editorial Department at Tut.by media outlet, and Lydumila Chekina, former general director of Tut.by, in a Minsk court ahead of their sentences Image: Natalya Talanova/TASS/dpa/picture alliance
Press FreedomBelarus

Belarus gives media outlet Tut.by staff long jail terms

2 hours ago

The editor-in-chief Marina Zolotova and the general director Lyudmila Chekina received 12 years. Both were detained and saw their homes raided in 2021 along with 13 colleagues.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Oqd6

Senior staff of the Tut.by independent online news site in Belarus received lengthy sentences in a closed-door court in Minsk Friday.

Editor-in-chief Marina Zolotova, 45, and the general director Lyudmila Chekina, 54, were jailed for 12 years. They faced charges that ranged from "incitement to hatred" to tax evasion, a popular means of targeting opposition figures.

Both journalists were detained in 2021 and saw their homes raided along with 13 of their colleagues.

The Belarusian Association of Journalists said the verdict was "cruel revenge for the truth." Reporters Without Borders called the sentence "absurd."

Two others who are considered government critics were given 10 year sentences, including political analyst and website editor Valeria Kostyugova.

What is behind the verdict?

In August 2020, following a contested presidential election, Belarusian strongman Alexander Lukashenko claimed victory and launched a brutal crackdown against his democratic opponents who contested his nearly 30-year reign.

Thousands of people were imprisoned for participating in mass protests against Lukashenko's regime, with hundreds alleging torture for which there is evidence in Belarusian jails and prison camps for political opposition.

My Belarus is used by Putin to attack Ukraine: Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya

All opposition figures have either been incarcerated or live in exile, such as Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya who stood in for her husband in the contested presidential election in 2020 and later claimed victory.

Tsikhanouskaya condemned the verdict against Tut.by leadership, calling it "another attempt by the regime to kill honest journalism in Belarus."

Belarus has been taken 'hostage' by Russia

The crackdown quickly expanded to civil society and media and by mid-2022 Tut.by was labeled an "extremist organization" and shut by the Belarusian state authorities.

Earlier this month, the international community expressed concern when Nobel Peace Prize winner Ales Bialiatski received a 10-year sentence.

What is the state of the publication now?

Some journalists with Tut.by fled amidst the crackdown to Ukraine and reestablished themselves under the publication title, "Zerkalo," or "mirror" if translated from Russsian.

Ahead of the draconian jail terms behind handed down, Zerkalo journalists wrote, "Mila, Marina, we are proud of you. Your integrity and resilience are an example to us all."

They added, "We will continue your work: telling Belarussian people the real news, no matter what."

ar/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko at a ceremony for graduates of military colleges

Belarus approves death penalty for high treason

Belarus approves death penalty for high treason

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko has signed a law imposing the death penalty on civil servants and army personnel convicted of high treason.
PoliticsMarch 10, 2023
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin attends the 17th Congress of the Russian Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs RSPP at the Moscow International House of Music in Moscow, Russia.

ICC issues arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin

Law and Justice2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Boda Boda motorcycle taxi workers stand in line to fuel at a gas station in Nairobi, Kenya

Kenya: Dollar shortage hits motorists and traders

Kenya: Dollar shortage hits motorists and traders

Business4 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Hong Kong's financial district

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

Hong Kong exiles try to preserve culture and press freedom

SocietyMarch 16, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Germany's Olaf Scholz visits Japan to ramp up security ties

Germany's Olaf Scholz visits Japan to ramp up security ties

Politics8 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Russian attacks have left many Ukrainians, not least children, with life-changing injuries.

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Wounded Ukraine girl relearns to walk one step at a time

Conflicts10 hours ago03:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Lebanon's economic crisis is rippling through the education system, which is threatening to collapse.

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education crisis in Lebanon spells 'disaster'

Education9 hours ago02:43 min
More from Middle East

North America

Made Burger

Why burgers are bad for the planet

Why burgers are bad for the planet

ClimateMarch 14, 202307:44 min
More from North America

Latin America

Opposition members praying in a church in Managua, Nicaragua

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

Vatican-Nicaragua relations: Strained or broken?

PoliticsMarch 15, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage