Belarus diverts plane to arrest journalist, says opposition

A Belarusian journalist and opposition activist is being held at an airport in Minsk after his Lithuania-bound flight was forced to land, opposition politicians and outlets said on Sunday.

Opposition figures swiftly criticized the move, which they said was a bid by the government of longtime leader Alexander Lukashenko to clamp down on critical voices.

Lithuania has demanded that NATO and the European Union act to resolve the situation, calling it a "threat to international civil aviation."

What we know so far

A Ryanair flight traveling from Athens to Vilnius in Lithuania was diverted to land in Belarus, the flight tracking site Flightradar24 reported.

The Belta news agency reported that the plane had been rerouted to Minsk International Airport for an emergency landing due to a bomb scare.

An airport spokesperson told the agency that although authorities did not find any explosive devices on the plane, it was unclear when it would be allowed to take off again.

The opposition Telegram channel Nexta also reported that the plane was searched and that authorities detained the outlet's former editor, Roman Protasevich.

"The plane was checked, no bomb was found and all passengers were sent for another security search," said Nexta. "Among them was... Nexta journalist Roman Protasevich. He was detained."

Who is Roman Protasevich?

Exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya described Protasevich as a "journalist, photographer, blogger and activist," saying he "faces the death penalty" in Belarus.

The 26-year-old previously worked as an editor with Nexta, an opposition outlet that helped organize protesters during demonstrations against Lukashenko following last year's disputed presidential election.

The Belarus government regards Nexta as "extremist" and has made reposting information from the outlet punishable.

The Belarus government added Protasevich to a list of "individuals involved in terrorist activity" last year. He also faces several other criminal charges including inciting hatred against the government.

How have officials reacted?

Lithuania's president slammed the decision to target a civilian aircraft as "unprecedented" and "abhorrent."

"Unprecedented event! A civilian passenger plane flying to Vilnius was forcibly landed in Minsk," President Gitanas Nauseda wrote on Twitter.

"[Belarus] regime is behind the abhorrent action. I demand to free Roman Protasevic urgently!"

He also demanded action from the Brussels and NATO to resolve the issue.

"I call on NATO and EU allies to immediately react to the threat posed to international civil aviation by the Belarus regime. The international community must take immediate steps that this does not repeat," Nauseda said in a statement emailed to Reuters.

The Belarusian government has yet to comment.

Crackdown on press

The arrest on Sunday was the boldest in a series of moves by Lukashenko's governemnt to crack down on opposition figures and members of the press.

On May 15, a journalist who was on assignment for DW in Belarus was sentenced to 20 days in detention. He'd been arrested while covering a trial of an opposition figure.

Earlier this month, authorities in Belarus carried out a raid on independent media outlet Tut.by, searching their offices.

The government's campaign targeting opposition and independent media follows mass protests against Lukashenko. The longtime leader was re-elected for a sixth term in a disputed election in August 2020.

Over 34,000 people have been arrested in Belarus since August, with thousands of protesters beaten by security foces.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

rs/mm (AFP, Reuters)