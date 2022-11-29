  1. Skip to content
Maria Kolesnikova makes a heart gesture during a hearing at the Minsk District Court, Belarus.
The leading Belarus opposition figure has been held behind bars for over two yearsImage: Viktor Tolochko/SNA/imago images
PoliticsBelarus

Belarus dissident Maria Kolesnikova reportedly hospitalized

30 minutes ago

Maria Kolesnikova has been moved to an intensive care unit, former presidential candidate Babariko's Telegram account has announced. She was arrested in 2020 after leading protests against Alexander Lukashenko.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KFsC

Leading Belarusian opposition figure Maria Kolesnikova has been transferred to the intensive care unit of a hospital in the southeastern city of Gomel, jailed opposition politician Viktor Babariko's Telegram account said on Tuesday.

The account added that Kolesnikova's lawyer confirmed her hospitalization on Monday. She was first admitted into the surgical ward before being transferred to the intensive care unit.

A leading Belarus opposition figure, Kolesnikova has been held behind bars for over two years.

In 2020, Kolesnikova coordinated Viktor Babariko's campaign in the run-up to Belarus' presidential election. When Babariko, a prominent banker, was arrested on money-laundering charges, Kolesnikova became a key figure in the opposition's Coordination Council.

What happened to Kolesnikova in prison?

The Telegram account did not clarify Kolesnikova's ailment.

However, it said that her lawyer was not allowed to see her on Tuesday, for the third time. Babariko's Telegram account added that before her hospitalization, Kolesnikova was put in a "punishment cell" at an unspecified date.

The dissident's lawyer, Vladimir Pylchenko, reportedly addressed his fears for her health to the prosecutor's office, Babariko's Telegram account said, yet he received no response.

"Awful news. Our dear Masha (Maria), we all hope that you are going to be okay!" exiled opposition leader Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya wrote on Telegram. Tsikhanouskaya described her situation as "extremely worrying" in a tweet on Tuesday.

Who is Kolesnikova?

Kolesnikova — a professional flutist who spent years working as a cultural manager in the southern German city of Stuttgart — soon rose to become one of the country's most prominent women dissidents. In September 2020, Belarus authorities attempted to force her into exile. She would not budge, however, and was arrested.

One year later, Kolesnikova and lawyer, Maxim Znak, another leading member of the Coordination Council, were tried for "inciting action aimed at harming national security" and "extremism." They were handed jail terms of 11 and 10 years, respectively.

International observers have called the trial a farce, and Germany has repeatedly demanded Kolesnikova's release.

Together with Tsikhanouskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, Kolesnikova makes up a trio of prominent dissident women who have come to represent the Belarus opposition movement. Tsikhanouskaya and Tsepkalo have both been forced into exile.

Women hold portraits of Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, Veronika Tsepkalo and Maria Kolesnikova (L-R) as they take part in a rally in support of Belarusian presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya in Gagarina Street.
Together with Tsikhanouskaya and Veronika Tsepkalo, Kolesnikova makes up a trio of prominent dissident woman who have come to represent the Belarus opposition movementImage: Natalia Fedosenko/ITAR-TASS/picture-alliance/dpa

rmt/sms (AFP, Reuters)

Maxim Znak and Maria Kolesnikova

Belarus: High-profile opposition figures arrested in 'security' probe

Belarus: High-profile opposition figures arrested in 'security' probe

Maxim Znak, one of the last free prominent opposition figures, was reportedly taken from his office by "masked men." Protest leader Maria Kolesnikova was detained for "making calls to seize power."
PoliticsSeptember 9, 2020
US Patriot missile defense batteries newly installed at the Rzeszow airport located near the Poland-Ukraine border in Rzeszow, Poland

Ukraine calls for air defense help, NATO vows not to waiver

Politics2 hours ago
