Belarus conducts military drills near Ukraine, EU border

Through the three-day long drills, Belarus aims to train its troops to defend their regions.

Belarus on Tuesday began military drills in areas near the border of Ukraine, Lithuania and Poland, the Belarusian defence ministry said.

The military exercises are going to continue for three days in the Gomel and Grodno regions and seek to train officers and territorial defence troops on how to defend their respective regions.

The troops will also learn the procedure they will need to followin in case martial law is enacted, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app.

Belarus is Russia's closest ally but its relations with western countries have deteriorated in the past few years. Especially after Belarus allowed Russia to use its territory to launch an attack on Kyiv.

More to follow...

mf/rc (Reuters, AFP)