  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Pakistan
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Joao Cancelo looks at a football that he controls on his chest
Joao Cancelo has falled out of favour at Manchester City, with the emergence of teenage defender Rico LewisImage: Oli Scarff/AFP/Getty Images
SportsGermany

Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan

42 minutes ago

Bayern Munich have signed defender Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City as they look to get their Bundesliga title defense back on track. The Portuguese player has recently lacked playing time at City.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MsRh

Bayern Munich have signed Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo on loan until the end of the season, with a reported €70 million purchase option.

The Portuguese wing-back has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League champions, having failed to start the last three matches for Pep Guardiola's team in all competitions.

"FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team," he told the club's website. "I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. I'm also driven by the hunger for success."

Bayern have failed to win since the restart of the Bundesliga in January, stringing together three consecutive 1-1 drawsas the serial German champions continue to struggle both at the top of the pitch and at the back.

Cancelo will bring some much-needed experience to the back line in a side missing their captain, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, and Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui, who has been sidelined with suspected swelling around the heart, after contracting COVID-19 during the World Cup.

With Benjamin Pavard attracting the attention of Barcelona, Cancelo hopes to get the desired playing time at Bayern that he has been lacking in Manchester.

"João is a player we've been thinking about for a while now because we very much appreciate his qualities," added Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. He's the optimal fit in our system with his attacking style of play and dynamism, and his mentality and experience fit very well in our team. I'm convinced João will help us in the coming weeks and months where we want to win titles."

Cancelo could make his Bayern debut in the German Cup against Mainz on Wednesday or in the Bundesliga against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

km/pfd (Reuters, AP)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Tankers at port in Bremerhaven, Germany

IMF says world not heading for 2023 recession

Politics7 hours ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Faustine Magulala pictured spraying eggplant

How Germany's ban on harmful pesticides could impact Africa

How Germany's ban on harmful pesticides could impact Africa

Health19 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

People and rescue workers gather to look for survivors under the collapsed roof of the mosque

Dozens killed in Pakistan mosque bombing

Dozens killed in Pakistan mosque bombing

Terrorism17 hours ago01:41 min
More from Asia

Germany

Hitler is mobbed by supporters while standing in a car during a rally

Could Adolf Hitler's seizure of power have been prevented?

Could Adolf Hitler's seizure of power have been prevented?

CultureJanuary 30, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Oleksii Makeiev, Ukrainian Ambassador to Germany, in a DW interview

Ambassador: Ukraine has not yet asked Germany for jets

Ambassador: Ukraine has not yet asked Germany for jets

Conflicts18 hours ago12:31 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu during a cabinet meeting

Israel prepares punitive measures after Jerusalem attacks

Israel prepares punitive measures after Jerusalem attacks

ConflictsJanuary 30, 202301:56 min
More from Middle East

North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

BusinessJanuary 29, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage