Bayern Munich sign Joao Cancelo on loan

Bayern Munich have signed defender Joao Cancelo on loan from Manchester City as they look to get their Bundesliga title defense back on track. The Portuguese player has recently lacked playing time at City.

Bayern Munich have signed Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo on loan until the end of the season, with a reported €70 million purchase option.

The Portuguese wing-back has fallen down the pecking order at the Premier League champions, having failed to start the last three matches for Pep Guardiola's team in all competitions.

"FC Bayern is a great club, one of the best in the world, and it's enormous motivation for me to now play alongside these extraordinary players in a team," he told the club's website. "I know that this club, this team lives for titles and wins titles every year. I'm also driven by the hunger for success."

Bayern have failed to win since the restart of the Bundesliga in January, stringing together three consecutive 1-1 drawsas the serial German champions continue to struggle both at the top of the pitch and at the back.

Cancelo will bring some much-needed experience to the back line in a side missing their captain, goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, and Morocco defender Noussair Mazraoui, who has been sidelined with suspected swelling around the heart, after contracting COVID-19 during the World Cup.

With Benjamin Pavard attracting the attention of Barcelona, Cancelo hopes to get the desired playing time at Bayern that he has been lacking in Manchester.

"João is a player we've been thinking about for a while now because we very much appreciate his qualities," added Bayern sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic. He's the optimal fit in our system with his attacking style of play and dynamism, and his mentality and experience fit very well in our team. I'm convinced João will help us in the coming weeks and months where we want to win titles."

Cancelo could make his Bayern debut in the German Cup against Mainz on Wednesday or in the Bundesliga against Wolfsburg on Sunday.

