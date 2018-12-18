Bayern Munich beat RB Leipzig to close gap on Borussia Dortmund

Bayern Munich 1-0 RasenBallsport Leipzig

(Ribery 83')

For 83 minutes in the Allianz Arena, it looked as if Bayern Munich were going to allow Borussia Dortmund to get away with their shock defeat to Fortuna Düsseldorf - but a late winner from Franck Ribery ultimately gave them all three points against RB Leipzig, who were reduced to ten men when Stefan Ilsanker was sent off in injury time.

Niko Kovac stuck with the same XI which had put four goals past Hannover at the weekend but the Bayern attack had a much tougher time against a well-organised RB defense, marshalled by the imperious Dayot Upamecano.

Robert Lewandowski came closest for the hosts in a first half short on chances when he found himself one-on-one with Peter Gulacsi, who managed to turn the Pole's shot onto the post. At the other end, RB hit the bar, Upamecano demonstrating his offensive qualities with a header which cannoned back off the crossbar.

The second half was an even quieter affair which only really burst into life in closing stages. With 12 minutes remaining, Gulacsi pulled off his second stunning save of the night, somehow scrambling across his line to palm away Joshua Kimmich's close-range header.

But Bayern were getting closer and eventually the deadlock was broken. Substitute Renato Sanches' clever turn and shot in the box was well saved by Gulacsi but RB could only clear the ball as far as Ribery. The Frenchman took one touch to control on the edge of the box, another to wrongfoot a defender coming out to close him down and a final one to fire home the winner and close the gap on Dortmund to six points.

As for RB Leipzig, they remain fourth after Eintracht Frankfurt were held to a 2-2 draw away at Mainz.

As it happened:

FULL-TIME: Bayern Munich 1-0 RasenBallsport Leipzig

90+1' RED CARD - Ilsanker (RB Leipzig)

He's only been on the pitch ten minutes but Stefan Ilsanker sees a straight red for a dangerous foul on Thiago.

83' GOAL! Bayern Munich 1-0 RasenBallsport Leipzig (Ribery)

Renato Sanches' clever turn and shot in the box is well saved by Gulacsi but RB can only clear the ball as far as Ribery. The Frenchman takes one touch to control on the edge of the box, another to wrongfoot a defender coming out to close him down and a final one to fire Bayern into the lead. Great goal, you can't buy experience like that.

81' Substitution for RB: Bruma is replaced by Ilsanker

78' WHAT A SAVE! Lewandowski nods the ball back across goal where Kimmich, only cards out, looks like he's headed Bayern into the lead but Peter Gulacsi somehow flies across his goalline to palm the ball away from under the crossbar - an incredible save!

77' Huge chance for Bayern! Kimmich floats in a free-kick from the left and Gulacsi punches clear under pressure from Lewandowski, but the ball falls to Süle whose snap shot is deflected over.

73' After an uneventful period where everyone basically took a breather, Bayern fashion a half-chance. Alaba crosses from the left but Müller miscues in the centre, although replays suggest he was marginally offside.

65' Renato Sanches drags a shot wide from the edge of the box. He should probably have done better there with his first real involvement.

62' Kimmich tries to orchestrate an Bayern attack from an advanced position on the right wing, but he loses possession and RB can break in behind him with Bruma. Kimmich comes flying back to challenge Bruma on the edge of the Bayern box and is fortunate not to concede a foul as the referee waves play on.

61' Substitution for Bayern Munich: Kingsley Coman is replaced by Renato Sanches

57' At the other end, Werner (although actually offside) is through on goal but Hummels is on hand to snuff out the danger.

56' Coman flashes the ball across the face of the RB goal but it's hit with too much pace for Lewandowski to get anything on it. Best chance of the second half for Bayern.

52' ... the corner is taken short and wasted. Odd, given that Upamecano hit the bar from their last corner in the first half.

51' Kimmich gives the ball away with a sloppy pass to Bruma who, after an exchange pass with Werner, wins a corner for RB ...

47' Werner takes aim from distance but the shot is always rising.

46' KICK-OFF! The second half is underway - no changes for eithe side.

HALF-TIME: Bayern Munich 0-0 RB Leipzig

A cagey first half in which both teams have hit the woodwork - Bayern through Lewandowski and RB through Upamecano, who has also been a rock at the back for the visitors. For the first ever time, RB will start a second half in Munich with 11 men.

45+1' Coman breaks down the Bayern right and the Bayern fans are on their feet - but Upamecano times his intervention well and uses his size to muscle the Frenchman off the ball, fairly.

43' Werner is on the floor clutching his leg following a robust challenge from Ribery. But he's back up and running ...

43' Hummels, under pressure from Laimer, panics and slices the ball out of play. RB back in possession but can make nothing of it.

40' Upamecano clears for a Bayern Munich corner which Thiago will take ... and he sends it hiiiigh and loooong to the back post where Süle heads harmlessly wide.

38' Audible chants of "Scheiß Red Bull!" from the Bayern Munich ultras.

36' CROSSBAR! Upamecano rises in the box to meet Kampl's cross but his header comes back off the bar! RB so close to their first ever goal in the Allianz Arena!

31' Werner bursts clear down the left again for RB and cuts back for Bruma who could have shot first time but opts to take a touch first. When he finally does shoot, it's a week effort.

28' Substitution for Bayern Munich: Serge Gnabry pulls up with what looks like a groin strain and has to be replaced by Franck Ribery. Not a bad option to have on the bench, eh?

26' The anti-RB protests continue. The Bayern Munich fans display this particular banner in these games because it is older than RB Leipzig itself.

24' POST! Lewandowski is played in by Gnabry but, one-on-one with Gulacsi, the Pole's effort bounces off the post, rolls across the goalline and out of play. The closest we've come to a goal!

22' Bruma tries to curl one from distance but Neuer is equal to it.

21' Werner attempts the same down the RB left, and this time it's Niklas Süle who slides in to clear.

20' Coman tries to advance down the left for Bayern but is quickly closed down by both Laimer and Klostermann.

16' After a fairly uneventful opening 15 minutes, a quick look at the statistics: 51% possession for RB, 52% tackles won for Bayern. Shots on goal: 1-1.

8' Thiago sends Coman on his way down the wing but Klostermann is alert and gets across well.

RB Leipzig team news

A quick glance at the visitors - Ralf Rangnick makes two changes to the team which beat Mainz 4-1: Orban and Sabitzer make way for Laimer and Bruma, in what looks like a 4-4-2, a wider variant from RB's usual 4-2-2-2 / 3-3-2-2.

5' At the other end, Laimer tests Neuer from distance, but that's no problem for the German no 1.

4' A dangerous Joshua Kimmich cross causes panic in the RB penalty area but Thomas Müller's follow-up cross drifts wide. RB are, of course, notoriously vulnerable to set pieces ...

1' KICK-OFF! We're underway in Munich

Bayern Munich team news

Niko Kovac sticks with the same team which beat Hannover 4-0 at the weekend. Jerome Boateng, who was on the bench for that game, is left out of the squad with a back problem.

The table

After Borussia Dortmund's shock first defeat of the season away at Fortuna Düsseldorf last night, Bayern Munich can close the gap on the league leaders to six points with a win. As for RB, a first ever victory in the Allianz Arena would see them leapfrog the Bavarians into third place. Having lost 3-0 and 2-0 on their two previous visits to Munich, that would also mean scoring their first ever goal here.

Guten Abend! Welcome to DW's live coverage of Bayern Munich vs. RasenBallsport Leipzig

It's only the sixth ever meeting between these two sides, but it's already becoming something of a Klassiker: Germany's record champions and footballing aristocracy against the energy drink franchise considered by many German supporters to be the embodiment of the commercialization of the game.

But wherever you stand ideologically, there can be no denying that these games have something special - indeed, the last five Bundesliga meetings between the two have produced an astonishing 17 goals! Let's hope for more tonight.