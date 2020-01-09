 Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash | News | DW | 26.01.2020

News

Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

NBA star Kobe Bryant has been killed in a helicopter crash near the town of Calabasas, US officials confirmed. The 41-year-old athlete was considered one of the best basketball players of his generation.

Kobe Bryant holds a basketball

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday, officials confirmed.

Four other people were killed in the crash in Calabasas, although details on their identity were not immediately made public. Los Angeles Times and NBC News later reported that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash. Authorities did not immediately confirm the report.

Celebrity news website TMZ initially reported that the 41-year-old basketball star was among those on board. Bryant's death was later confirmed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

'Great sadness'

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," the City of Calabasas tweeted. "The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating."

One of the best

Bryant is considered one of the best players in NBA history. He was drafted into the league straight from high school and went on to win five championships throughout his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

When he retired in 2016, he was the third-leading scorer in the league's history. That record was broken last week by Lebron James, who now plays for the Lakers.

"Continuing to move the game forward (Lebron James)," Bryant said in his last tweet. "Much respect my brother."

Commenting on his passing, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the famous athlete "will live forever in the heart" of the city.

Garcetti described him as "a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility," according to an official statement.

