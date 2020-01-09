Basketball legend Kobe Bryant dies in helicopter crash

Former Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant has died in a helicopter crash in suburban Los Angeles on Sunday, officials confirmed.

Four other people were killed in the crash in Calabasas, although details on their identity were not immediately made public. Los Angeles Times and NBC News later reported that Bryant's 13-year-old daughter Gianna was also killed in the crash. Authorities did not immediately confirm the report.

Celebrity news website TMZ initially reported that the 41-year-old basketball star was among those on board. Bryant's death was later confirmed by Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

'Great sadness'

"It is with great sadness that we learn of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas," the City of Calabasas tweeted. "The aircraft went down in a remote field off Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning. Nobody on the ground was hurt. The FAA and NTSB are investigating."

One of the best

Bryant is considered one of the best players in NBA history and is a global sports celebrity.

When he retired in 2016, he was the third-leading scorer in the league's history. That record was broken last week by Lebron James, who now plays for the Lakers.

"Continuing to move the game forward (Lebron James)," Bryant said in his last tweet. "Much respect my brother."

Commenting on his passing, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said the famous athlete "will live forever in the heart" of the city.

Garcetti described him as "a giant who inspired, amazed, and thrilled people everywhere with his incomparable skill on the court — and awed us with his intellect and humility," according to an official statement.

LA superstar, gold medalist

Kobe Bryant was born in Philadelphia to NBA veteran Joe "Jelly Bean" Bryant, who later retired from NBA to play in Italy. The future LA Lakers star spent eight years of his childhood in Europe and became fluent in Italian before coming back to the US as a teenager. Bryant was drafted into NBA by the Charlotte Hornets at the age of 17. He was acquired by the Lakers shortly after the 1996 draft.

He went on to win five championships throughout his 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers. He also earned Olympic gold medals with the US basketball team in 2008 and 2012.

dj,ls/rc, stb (AP, Reuters)