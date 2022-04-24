 Barbra Streisand at 80: Still topping the charts | Music | DW | 24.04.2022

Music

Barbra Streisand at 80: Still topping the charts

She won over Hollywood and Broadway, and continues to release hit records. But even at 80, Barbra Streisand still sees herself as the girl next door.

  • Barbra Streisand singing (picture-alliance/dpa/E. Risch)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    A star opens up about her anxieties

    For over 60 years, Streisand's been a stage presence, both singing and acting in films and on Broadway. She's also had cameos on TV shows. It's hard to imagine that the star suffered from stage fright for decades; at one point it was so bad that she avoided red carpet events. One of the reasons she now appears at ease on stage is the use of anti-anxiety medications, she said in an interview.

  • Omar Sharif and Barbra Streisand in Funny Girl (picture-alliance/ZUMAPRESS.com/Columbia)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    A 'Funny Girl' becomes a star

    As a child, Streisand dreamed of becoming an actress. As a young woman, she made her way by singing in nightclubs, where she was eventually discovered. Afterward, she sang in musicals, produced an album - and immediately won Grammys for her work. But her big breakthrough came after taking the lead role opposite Omar Sharif in the Hollywood flick, "Funny Girl," for which she won her first Oscar.

  • Barbra Streisand in What's up, Doc? (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    Star with a squint

    Rich in talent and a stunning voice, Streisand landed one film hit after the other. In 1972, she and actor Ryan O'Neal took the world by storm in director Peter Bogdanovich's turbulent comedy, "What's Up, Doc?" Her unusual nose and squint became her trademarks.

  • Barbra Streisand in Yentl (picture-alliance/United Archives/Impress)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    A multi-dimensional artist

    In both her real life and on the big screen, Barbra Streisand took on responsibility at a young age. For the 1983 Hollywood classic, "Yentl," Streisand not only acted, but also served as screenwriter, producer and director. Raised in an Orthodox Jewish family in Brooklyn, Streisand told the story of a young Jewish girl who pretends to be a boy in order to study the Torah.

  • CD-Cover Encore: Movie Partners Sing Broadway with Barbra Streisand (picture-alliance/AP Photo/Sony)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    She loved duets

    Whether with Judy Garland or Barry Gibb, Streisand loved to sing duets. In 1978, her duet with Neil Diamond, "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," became a global hit. In her most recent album, "Encore," she sings Broadway songs with fellow actors, including Alec Baldwin. The Bee Gees produced her most successful album to date, "Guilty," in 1980. Afterward, she returned to her passion: musicals.

  • Barbra Streisand with two Emmys (picture-alliance/AP Photo/K. Djansezian)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    Showered with awards

    Name an award and Barbra Streisand has likely earned it - many times over. She's taken home multiple Hollywood trophies, including Grammys, Oscars and Golden Globes. One especially noteworthy prize was the Special Tony Award for her work on Broadway as a musician, actress and director. In 1970, she won the Tony for Best Actress of the Decade.

  • Barbra Streisand on stage at Women in the World Summit in New York (picture -alliance/dpa/J. Szenes)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    Politically active

    Barbra Streisand has always been socially and politically active. She's co-founder of Women's Heart Alliance, which is involved in assisting women with heart disease. In 2015, she appeared at New York's Women in the World Summit. In 2016, she was a vocal supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton in her election campaign and became known for tweeting criticisms of her opponent.

  • Barbra Streisand with her son as a baby (picture-alliance/Globe-ZUMA)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    Barbra with her family

    Streisand married actor Elliott Gould, who is also the father of her son Jason Gould, born in December 1966. He appeared alongside her in the 1991 film, "The Prince of Tides," the second film Streisand directed.

  • James Brolin and Barbra Streisand (picture-alliance /AP Photo/N. Ut)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    Happy with her husband

    Streisand has been married to actor James Brolin since 1998, a marriage she says keeps her grounded, since he understands her unusual life as a superstar. Perhaps he'll also give her the assistance she needs to finish writing her autobiography - she must have so many interesting stories to tell!

  • Concert ticket with autograph by Barbra Streisand (picture-alliance/SCHROEWIG/E. Oertwig)

    Happy Birthday, Babs! Barbra Streisand at 80

    A friend of fans

    Barbra Streisand turns 80 on April 24, 2022. Thanks to her endless energy, she can continue to excite fans with new projects and albums and by continuing to perform live. Her 2021 album 'Release Me 2' featured a a duet with Willie Nelson, "I'd Want It to Be You." If she decides to tour in 2022, fans may be able to snag an autograph like the one shown here from a concert in Berlin in 2007.

    Author: Suzanne Cords (ct)


Barbra Streisand has been celebrated for over 60 years for her acting, singing and stagecraft, winning a swag of Oscar, Emmy, Golden Globe and Tony awards along the way. She has sold around 150 million records than, and is the woman with the most top 40-charting albums (54).

Yet while she has lived for decades among the stars in Hollywood and Malibu Beach, she says she remains a humble working class Brooklyn girl. Born into an impoverished Polish-Russian Orthodox Jewish family in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Streisand hasn't forgotten her roots.

"There’s something about growing up in Brooklyn and living in New York so many years. It’s a very realistic point of view, earthy," she told Variety magazine in 2021.

Barbra Streisand singing in Central Park (1967)

A concert in Central Park in 1967 attracted 135,000 people

'Funny Girl' instead of Shakespeare

Streisand's father died when she was just 15 months old. Her mother, a singer, set aside her dreams to support the family by taking on a job as a school secretary.

Barbra continued to dream, however, signing up for acting classes at the age of 14. At the same time, she sang in the school choir and later in small nightclubs.

"Because I was known as 'the kid on the block with a good voice' I entered a talent competition, which I thought might at least help pay for my meals until I could do Shakespeare or Ibsen," she told the British newspaper, the Telegraph.

Barbra Streisand with Oscar

Her first Oscar in 1969 was for her role in "Funny Girl"

She won first place in the competition and her star began to rise. Her career began not on the theater stage but in big-name nightclubs, where Streisand worked as a singer. At 19, she made her Broadway debut and just two years later, she won the critic's prize for the best actress in a musical for her role in "I Can Get It for You Wholesale."

Nearly simultaneously, her eponymous album was released and won two Grammy awards. In 1968, she made her big breakthrough in the musical, "Funny Girl." It tells the story of the Jewish comedian Fanny Brice who overcame the naysayers who'd labeled her an ugly duckling and became a Broadway star in 1910. The role seemed to be perfectly suited to Barbra.

Hollywood career

Awarded an Oscar for her performance in the musical, the then-25-year-old continued to appear on the silver screen in films like "What's Up, Doc?" (1972) and "The Way We Were" (1973) and carried her fame with her to cameo roles on television series, including "Glee" and "Dancing with the Stars." Her repertoire shows the wide spectrum of her talent, as she appears in comedies and dramas alike. She has appeared opposite Omar Sharif, Yves Montand, Sidney Poitier, Nick Nolte, Dustin Hoffman and Robert de Niro. 

Her favorite leading man, however, was Robert Redford in the romance "The Way We Were." "We never quite knew what the other one was going to do so we were watching each other carefully, interested in each other, and I think the audience felt that."

Barbra Streisand and Robert Redford

The dream couple: Redford and Streisand in "The Way We Were"

In 1983, Streisand took on her first role as producer, director, main actress and singer all at once in the film "Yentl." The movie centers on a young Jewish woman who dresses as a boy in order to attend Yeshiva, a Jewish school, to study the Talmud.

"I don't want to brag," Streisand told the press at the time, "But Steven Spielberg said that he would have liked to have criticized 'Yentl' but in his eyes, besides 'Citizen Kane,' there was no better film."

"Yentl" went on to win an Oscar for best soundtrack. Her later directorial success, "The Prince of Tides" (1991), was nominated for seven Oscars. She plays the main character opposite Nick Nolte; her son Jason Gould, from her first marriage to Elliot Gould, likewise appears in the film.

'A voice like diamonds'

Streisand sings in most of her movies - and boy can she sing! "I thank God for giving me this great voice," she once said. When she was honored with the "Presidential Medal of Freedom" in 2015, the highest honor for US civilians, then-US President Barack Obama lauded her, saying she had a voice like diamonds. Many of her songs, like "Woman In Love," "The Way We Were," "A Star Is Born" and "Guilty," are evergreen hits.

Barack Obama and Barbra Streisand

Receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2015

Although she has turned 80 years old, Streisand is a long way off from quitting show business. She just released another worldwide top ten album in 2021, "Return 2 Me," and is due to become the chair of the Performing Arts Center at the new World Trade Center in New York when it opens in 2023.

Streisand is also very politically active, supporting environmental activism and tweeting her liberal opinions. She has spoken out against Donald Trump, last year calling his presidency a "disaster" and "four years in a black hole."

When free of engagements, Streisand returns to Malibu, California, where she lives with her second husband, actor James Brolin. Happy Birthday, Babs!

