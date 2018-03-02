Barbra Streisand is one of the most popular and acclaimed US actresses and singers, as well as a political activist championing liberal causes.

Born in 1942 in New York into an impoverished Jewish family with Polish-Russian roots, Barbra Streisand was labeled an "ugly duckling" as a teenager. But that did not stop her from taking acting classes and singing in a choir and, later on, working in nightclubs in New York. After debuting on Broadway at theage of 19 Streisand achieved her breakthrough with the musical "Funny Girl" in 1968. Other milestones in her career were the films "What's Up, Doc?" and "The Way We Were" in which she starred opposite Robert Redford. For the film "Yentl" (1983), Streisand acted as a director, producer, actress and singer. Despite of her huge success, "Babs" never lost her stage fright. Pethaps that's what her fans like most about her.