Barbra Streisand: A life in pictures
Barbra Streisand is part of a handful of EGOT winners, having won Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony awards. Now at 81, she's released her long-awaited memoir.
'My Name is Barbra'
Almost 25 years in the making, Barbra Streisand first started making notes for her memoir — writing longhand and in pencil — in 1999. The finished product is almost 1,000 pages long, with Penguinrandomhouse stating that "the book is, like Barbra herself, frank, funny, opinionated, and charming." Streisand is also among the handful of EGOT winners (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony awards).
A star opens up about her anxieties
For over 60 years, Streisand's been a stage presence, both singing and acting in films and on Broadway. She's also had cameos on TV shows. It's hard to imagine that the star suffered from stage fright for decades; at one point, it was so bad that she avoided red carpet events. One of the reasons she now appears at ease on stage is the use of anti-anxiety medications, she said in an interview.
A 'Funny Girl' becomes a star
As a child, Streisand dreamed of becoming an actress. As a young woman, she made her way by singing in nightclubs, where she was eventually discovered. Afterward, she sang in musicals, produced an album — and immediately won two Grammys for her work. Her big breakthrough came in 1968 with the lead role opposite Omar Sharif in the Hollywood flick "Funny Girl," for which she won her first Oscar.
Star with a squint
Rich in talent and a stunning voice, Streisand landed one hit film after the other. In 1972, she and actor Ryan O'Neal took the world by storm in director Peter Bogdanovich's turbulent comedy, "What's Up, Doc?" Her unique nose and "silver" squint became her trademarks.
A multi-dimensional artist
In both real life and on the big screen, Streisand took on responsibility at a young age. For the 1983 Hollywood classic "Yentl," Streisand not only acted, but also served as screenwriter, producer and director. Raised in an Orthodox Jewish family in Brooklyn herself, Streisand told the story of a young Jewish girl who pretends to be a boy to study the Torah.
She loved duets
Whether with Judy Garland or Barry Gibb, Streisand has loved singing duets. In 1978, her song with Neil Diamond, "You Don't Bring Me Flowers," became a global hit. For her 2016 album "Encore," she sang Broadway songs with fellow actors, including Alec Baldwin. The Bee Gees produced her most successful album to date, "Guilty," in 1980. Afterward, she returned to her passion: musicals.
Showered with awards
Name an award and Barbra Streisand has likely earned it — many times over. She's taken home multiple Hollywood trophies, including Grammys, Oscars and Golden Globes. One especially noteworthy prize was the Special Tony Award for her work on Broadway as a musician, actress and director. In 1970, she won the Tony for Best Actress of the Decade.
Politically active
Barbra Streisand has always been socially and politically active. She is co-founder of Women's Heart Alliance, which assists women with heart disease. In 2015, she appeared at New York's Women in the World Summit. In 2016, Streisand was a vocal supporter of Democrat Hillary Clinton in her election campaign, and became known for tweeting criticisms of Clinton's opponent, Donald Trump.
Barbra with her family
Streisand married actor Elliott Gould, who is also the father of her son Jason Gould, born in December 1966. He appeared alongside her in the 1991 film, "The Prince of Tides," the second film Streisand directed.
Happy with her husband
Streisand has been married to actor James Brolin since 1998, a marriage she says keeps her grounded, since he understands her unusual life as a superstar. In her memoirs, she also dedicates a chapter to her beloved husband.