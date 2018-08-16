 Banksy to Russia: That′s not my exhibition | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 16.08.2018

Europe

Banksy to Russia: That's not my exhibition

The British graffiti artist has called out a Moscow gallery for showing his works without his approval. A rather bemused Bansky said he would never charge people to see his art.

An early show of the exhibition of English street artist Banksy at a Moscow gallery.

Reclusive British street artist Banksy said on Wednesday he had "nothing to do" with a popular exhibition in Moscow that was showing his works.

Banksy called out the Moscow gallery that has organized the exhibition for showing his art without his approval and for charging people to see his art.

"I wish I could find it funny. What's the opposite of LOL?" Banksy wrote on Wednesday on social media, using the popular acronym for "laugh out loud."

The Moscow gallery claims to display 100 exhibits in what it says is the biggest art event of the year. It's the first time the anonymous artist's works have been on display in Russia.

Over 250,000 people have visited the exhibition this summer with entry costing up to 650 rubles ($9.7, €8.6) on weekends. VIP tickets that allow visitors to skip queues cost 1,400 rubles.

'Nothing to do'

"You know it's got nothing to do with me right? I don't charge people to see my art unless there's a fairground wheel," Banksy wrote in a text conversation with an unnamed second voice that he posted on Instagram.

Read more: Banksy confirms authorship of provocative Paris mural blitz

In the same conversation, Banksy, who is known to clandestinely produce his art at various locations without any approval, questioned if he was the "best person to complain about people putting up pictures without getting permission."

Elena Bukhmak, a spokeswoman for the exhibition said Banksy's social media postmarked a rare engagement by the reclusive artist with a gallery showing his work.

"In our view, in this way, he indirectly showed approval for our exhibition and is showing this is a significant event for him too," Bukhmak said, adding that the gallery was expecting a total of 300,000 visitors by the time the exhibition closes on September 1.

ap/rc (Reuters, AFP)

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Paparazzi Rat Copyright: Banksy/Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Paparazzi Rat

    Banksy's stencil piece "Paparazzi Rat" is one of his most iconic works. Starting April 15, 2016, collector Dirk Kronsbein is showing 45 works from his Banksy collection, many of them originals, in his Munich gallery. Kronsbein has said he holds Banksy in high regard due to his social activism.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Toxic Mary Copyright: Banksy/ Toxic Mary

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Toxic Mary

    Maria feeds Baby Jesus with a bottle that's adorned with a skull. Bomber jets are flying below them in this macabre picture. Dirk Kronsbein owns the original "Toxic Maria." Originals are hard to come by on the art market and can cost around 625,000 euros ($713,000).

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein. Copyright: Banksy/ Monkey Queen

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Monkey Queen

    Banksy is not only critical of society, he also has a sense of humor. Here, he's depicted the Queen as a chimpanzee in royal regalia. Banksy donates the proceeds from his works to charity. He was once able to present a six-figure check to a youth sports club after the sale of one painting. Dirk Kronsbein also plans to support sport programs for children with his exhibition.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Choose Your Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Your Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Chose your Weapon

    Dirk Kronsbein only sells a Banksy work if he owns more than one copy of it - as in the case of "Choose Your Weapon." It's an homage to artist Keith Haring with his dog. Kronsbein also sells Banksy paraphernalia and donates the proceeds to boxing programs for troubled youth.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Heavy Weapon. Copyright: Banksy/Choose Heavy Weapon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Heavy Weapon

    Banksy often deals with armed violence and armament in his work. In "Heavy Weapon," he shows an elephant with a missile on its back. While graffiti in urban spaces is often illegal, on paper they're collector items. Even copies can cost as much as 100,000 euros.

  • München Bansky-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Nola Copyright: Bansky/ Nola

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl Nola

    Not all of Banksy's works are political. He's also created poetic stencil paintings like "Girl Nola," whose umbrella is spilling red and yellow rain. Who is Banksy? He remains an enigma and fiercely guards the secret of his identity. All efforts to find out who he really is have been in vain.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Kate Moss. Copyright: Banksy / Kate Moss

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Kate Moss

    Owning a Banksy is a status symbol enjoyed by many celebrities. Actors Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, as well as model Kate Moss, all possess works by the mysterious street artist. Moss not only collects Banksy's works, but also became one: She had herself portrayed by him in the Pop Art style of Andy Warhol's iconic Marilyn Monroe painting.

  • München Banksy-Ausstellung King of Urban Art in der Galerie Kronsbein Girl with Balloon. Copyright: Banksy /Girl with Balloon

    Banksy : King of urban art

    Girl with Balloon

    Coldplay singer Chris Martin purchased the original painting "Girl with Balloon" at an auction. Not only celebrities, but also other artists like Damien Hirst collect works by Banksy. Hirst was among the first to recognize the street artist's talent.

    Author: Gaby Reucher / kbm


