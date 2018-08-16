Banksy to Russia: That's not my exhibition

Reclusive British street artist Banksy said on Wednesday he had "nothing to do" with a popular exhibition in Moscow that was showing his works.

Banksy called out the Moscow gallery that has organized the exhibition for showing his art without his approval and for charging people to see his art.

"I wish I could find it funny. What's the opposite of LOL?" Banksy wrote on Wednesday on social media, using the popular acronym for "laugh out loud."

The Moscow gallery claims to display 100 exhibits in what it says is the biggest art event of the year. It's the first time the anonymous artist's works have been on display in Russia.

Over 250,000 people have visited the exhibition this summer with entry costing up to 650 rubles ($9.7, €8.6) on weekends. VIP tickets that allow visitors to skip queues cost 1,400 rubles.

'Nothing to do'

"You know it's got nothing to do with me right? I don't charge people to see my art unless there's a fairground wheel," Banksy wrote in a text conversation with an unnamed second voice that he posted on Instagram.

Read more: Banksy confirms authorship of provocative Paris mural blitz

In the same conversation, Banksy, who is known to clandestinely produce his art at various locations without any approval, questioned if he was the "best person to complain about people putting up pictures without getting permission."

Elena Bukhmak, a spokeswoman for the exhibition said Banksy's social media postmarked a rare engagement by the reclusive artist with a gallery showing his work.

"In our view, in this way, he indirectly showed approval for our exhibition and is showing this is a significant event for him too," Bukhmak said, adding that the gallery was expecting a total of 300,000 visitors by the time the exhibition closes on September 1.

ap/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.