Banks around the world opt to offload coal

The 100 global financial companies that have cut back on coal funding include 40 percent of the top 40 global banks and at least 20 globally significant insurers, with over $6 trillion (€5.4 trillion) of investments under management, or about 20 percent of the coal industry's global assets, a new report says.

The report by the UK-based Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis (IEEFA), noted that since 2018 there had been 34 new or significantly improved announcements from global financial institutions restricting coal.

Coal accounts for almost half of global energy-related CO2 emissions.

"Since 2013, coal exit announcements have occurred at a rate of over one per month from globally significant banks and insurers holding more than $10 billion worth of assets under management," the IEEFA said in a statement.

At the UN climate change summit in Poland in December, 415 investors including Schroders, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Aberdeen Standard Investments and UBS Asset Management, with a combined $32 trillion in assets, called for an end to coal as a source of energy.

The US, Australia, China and Poland have dragged their feet on agreeing to reduce coal production.

'Keep it on the ground'

The Climate Vulnerable Forum, a group of 48 countries most affected by climate change, committed to achieving 100 percent renewable energy production by the middle of the century. The UK, France, Canada and New Zealand have committed to phasing out coal power by 2030.

Power plant chimneys being demolished in China

EBRD leads the way

The World Bank announced the first restrictions in 2013, with the 100th announcement in December 2018 from the European Bank of Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), which added three country exceptions to its coal finance ban.

Since the start of 2019, Nedbank of South Africa, Barclays Bank UK, Export Development Canada, and Varma of Finland have also joined the group. The latest is Austria's Vienna Insurance Group, which said last week it would no longer insure new coal plants and mines.

Eight insurers and reinsurers, including industry giants AXA, Allianz, Swiss Re and Munich Re, have ended or restricted their insurance for coal projects.

Last year, the Swedish pension fund AP7 removed 65 companies from its portfolio that support lobbying groups critical of climate change.

Tim Buckley, director of Energy Finance Studies, IEEFA, said: "For environmental, reputational and financial reasons, thermal coal is a toxic asset for global investors increasingly announcing new and improved policies responding to climate change."

"The pattern of tightening existing policies combined with new lending restrictions is creating a domino effect within the global financial industry while resulting in a progressive strangulation of the thermal coal industry. Stranded assets are a clear financial risk for any institutions left funding the coal sector," he went on, adding that investors are focused on cheaper, sustainable, domestic renewables.

Solar energy is a long-term replacement for coal, environmentalists believe

Mixed responses in Asia

Buckley said the report showed that coal finance restrictions were increasingly emerging across the globe, from New York to South Africa, Brazil to Japan.

In recent months, the wave of the divestment of America and Europe has spilled to Asia. In Japan, Dai-ichi Life of Japan and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank have limited their financing in 2018, with Indian private power companies no longer having private financing.

"While initial measures vary in effectiveness, we found that the trend is for financial institutions to ratchet up the strength of policies once they are in place. With environmental and reputational concerns certainly driving factors for capital fleeing coal, investors are also increasingly aware that coal industry forecasts are increasingly dour," he added.

"These restrictions are beginning to come from Asian financial institutions led by Dai-ichi Life of Japan and Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, which are rapidly aligning with their European and US counterparts," the IEEFA said in a statement.

Last October, the Southeast Asia's first institution was added to the Korean Pension Fund for Teachers and Public Servants.

The end of black coal mining in Germany The last shift This will be a melancholy and nostalgic Christmas for the people of Bottrop, especially for the last coal miners and their families. Three days before Christmas Eve, the Prosper-Haniel coal mine — the last black coal mine in Germany — is set to close. German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier was gifted the last piece of "black gold" to be brought up and see the light of day.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Black gold The coal was initially stored outside for days, like here with the Prosper-Haniel tower in the background. Then it was usually taken by train to the nearest port where it was loaded onto barges or ships to be taken to consumers; a large portion of it was shipped overseas. German hard coal was in demand worldwide for its quality, as long as the price was right.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Holding together proudly The work in the coal mine was not only well paid, the miners were also held in high esteem. Their dirty, exhausting and dangerous work welded the miners together. Even now, they all call one another mate ("kumpel"). Their solidarity and camaraderie were always a reason for professional pride as can be seen here in this photo taken in Bottrop's Prosper-Haniel mine.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Working and living The miner operators built housing for the miners in the immediate vicinity of the pits. In the gardens, workers often kept chickens and pigs. Sometimes they'd even find room for a pigeon coop. Meanwhile, these houses have become very popular. Having a garden in the city is no small luxury.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Mates from Anatolia After World War II, many so-called guest workers from southern Europe and Turkey came to work in the mines alongside colleagues from Silesia and Masuria, both in today's Poland. Many of them decided to stay.

The end of black coal mining in Germany The first cracks The 1950s and 60s were the highpoint of the Ruhr mining industry. And yet, the first cracks in the mining business model were becoming apparent. The coal, which was initially near the surface, soon had to be dug out deeper and deeper — up to 1,500 meters underground. That was very expensive and German coal gradually became less competitive on the international market.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Bad for the environment For decades the Ruhr area was notorious for its bad air. If you lived near a coking plant, freshly laundered sheets would turn dirty if you hung them out on the washing line. The image here depicts a skyline of coal, smokestacks, and smoke in Oberhausen — not far from Bottrop. Today, few people in the area miss these consequences of the coal business.

The end of black coal mining in Germany Unstable ground Even after coal mining is discontinued, it will continue to play an important role in the lives of the people of Ruhr Valley. Time and again, the earth opens up and houses, roads or railway lines are badly damaged by the notoriously unstable ground.

The end of black coal mining in Germany The work is never done In the last 150 years, the Ruhr area has sunk in places by up to 25 meters (82 feet). Without intervention, the groundwater would rise again, transforming the area into a huge lake. So the water has to be pumped out — continuously. This legacy is sometimes referred to as an "eternal cost" for the more-than-five million people who live in the Ruhr area.

The end of black coal mining in Germany What will remain? The omnipresent mining towers have now been demolished for the most part. Huge areas of the former complexes have been made green. Many former industrial monuments — and there are plenty of them — have been transformed into amusement parks — the best example being the Zollverein in Essen, which is now a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Author: Dirk Kaufmann (tr)



Laggards

The report cites "greenwashing" as a risk to this development. Investors could fail to include all financial activities in this process. Buckley also criticized Blackrock, Vanguard, and Goldman Sachs for their efforts, which lag far behind competitors.

And Chinese financial institutions continue to hold off on coal divestment, the report noted.