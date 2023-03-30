  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Israel protests
A credit card for a Swiss bank account
A judge said that the bankers had ignored multiple red flagsImage: Maksym Yemelyanov/Zoonar/picture alliance
CrimeSwitzerland

Bankers convicted in Switzerland over Putin money laundering

1 hour ago

Four bankers were found guilty of failing to exercise due diligence over accounts linked to a prominent friend of the Russian president. All four worked for Gazprombank, the main channel of Russian gas and oil payments.

https://p.dw.com/p/4PUqt

Four bankers have been convicted in Switzerland of having assisted a longtime ally of Vladimir Putin hide funds in bank accounts in the country.

The court found them guilty of failing to exercise the necessary oversight with regards to the accounts. They have been handed suspended jail sentences that carry with them fines of 741,000 Swiss francs ($809,000).

The men, who were not identified under Swiss privacy norms, helped Sergey Roldugin deposit millions in discrete bank accounts between 2014 and 2016. The Swiss government has called Roldugin "Putin's wallet" in the past for his alleged money laundering for the Russian leader.

A concert cellist, he is also the godfather of Putin's eldest daughter.

All four defendants worked for Gazprombank, a privately-owned bank that functions as the main channel for Russian oil and gas payments.

A spokesman for the bank said that the men would appeal their conviction.

Defendants ignored red flags, judge says

Judge Sebastian Aeppli said that the bankers had ignored obvious red flags that the money was being funneled to Putin, in violation of international sanctions.

Aeppli said it had been "proven beyond a doubt" that Roldugin was not the real owner of the accounts, which were closed in 2016.

The judge added that the men should have conducted further investigations when the accounts were active given the amount of assets involved.

It should have raised suspicions not only because Roldugin was on a list of sanctioned individuals, the judge said, but also because he is a musician and not a businessman, and the amounts in these accounts totaled upwards of 10 million francs.

Other red flags were also neglected, such as the political and economic circumstances in Russia, the use of middlemen and offshore and intermediary accounts, Aeppli said.

Prosecutor Jan Hoffmann called it an "important sign" against money laundering in Switzerland.

The Kremlin had previously denounced the allegations that the money was being funneled to the president, calling it a case of "Putinophobia."

es/mmsh (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Journalist Evan Gershkovich

Russia detains Wall Street Journal reporter for 'spying'

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A lesbian couple at the beach, hugging gently

LGBTQ+ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

LGBTQ+ rights in Egypt: Queer community battles crackdown

Society5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Madoka Kitamura, president of Toto Ltd., unveils eight standardized pictograms for multi-function toilet seats

Japanese high-tech toilet company eyes Europe

Japanese high-tech toilet company eyes Europe

Society3 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

DW Beitrag - Fachkräfte in Deutschland

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Germany unveils immigration reform plan to tackle labor shortages

Business55 minutes ago02:09 min
More from Germany

Europe

Aerial view of Tallinn, the capital of Estonia

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

EU: Estonia spat underlies challenges for Ukraine arms fund

Conflicts19 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Large protest with Israeli flags in Jerusalem

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Israel: Judicial reform on hold but country remains on edge

Politics22 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

DW MADE Still

When is a bank systemically important?

When is a bank systemically important?

TradeMarch 28, 202304:50 min
More from North America

Latin America

Authorities say some migrants set fire to mattresses after hearing they were to be deported.

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

Mexico fire victims' families demand answers

MigrationMarch 29, 202301:36 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage