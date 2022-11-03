  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Brazil election
War in Ukraine
Iran protests
Pound notes and coins (symbolic image)
The UK's pound sterling plummeted against the US dollar on Thursday before the Bank of England announced its rate hikeImage: Joe Giddens/empics/picture alliance
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

Bank of England hikes rates by biggest increase in 30 years

32 minutes ago

The Bank of England announced a record increase of interest rates to battle inflation and the current economic crisis in the country.

https://p.dw.com/p/4J0Zd

The Bank of England on Thursday hiked its interest rate by three-quarters of a percentage point, to 3%, its biggest increase in three decades. 

The record high comes at a time when the central bank is grappling with a weak economy, soaring inflation and uncertainty about fiscal policy. Consumer price inflation is currently at a 40-year high in the United Kingdom. 

The rate increase is the Bank of England's eighth in a row and the biggest since 1992.

Fresh Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has pushed back the government's fiscal statement to November 17, with experts expecting tax rises and spending cuts which could potentially further weigh on growth

The interest rate hike is the first since Truss' government announced 45 billion pounds ($52 billion) of unfunded tax cuts, leading to turmoil on financial markets, pushing up mortgage costs and forcing Truss from office after just six weeks. 

Higher rates traditionally boost a country's currency by making investments there seem more attractive. 

However, the Bank of England has struggled to raise rates as high as the US Federal Reserve. The sterling plummeted after the Fed jacked up interest rates by 75 basis points on Friday. 

"The story is definitely moving from central banks pivoting to central bank policy divergence. The fundamentals in the US are certainly more robust and healthy than in Europe," Michael Quinn, senior trader at Monex Europe, said. "It's a pretty grim scenario for sterling at the moment."

According to futures market pricing, traders think it's almost certain that the Bank of England will raise rates by a lower 50 basis points in December. Yet they think there's a 58% chance the Federal Reserve will opt for another 75 basis points hike.

los/nm (AP, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Turkish cargo ship Rubymar transporting Ukrainian grain

Ukraine updates: Grain ships depart Black Sea ports

Conflicts1 hour ago
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Migrants walking along a railway track in Serbia

Serbia ends visa waiver for Burundians

Serbia ends visa waiver for Burundians

Politics5 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Plastic litter a village in India

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Why is India's single-use plastic ban failing?

Nature and Environment23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Prag | Schokolade mit Hanf

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

Czech Republic on the way to legalizing cannabis

PoliticsNovember 2, 2022
More from Europe

Middle East

Benjamin Netanyahu

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu: Long-time premier's comeback in Israel

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Man with a cowboy hat votes in a shed doubling as polling place in Iowa

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

US midterms: Future of elections could be at stake

Politics6 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Macaws sit on a tree in the Amazon rainforest in Manaus, Amazonas State, Brazil

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Germany wants to revive fund to save Amazon rainforest

Nature and Environment22 hours ago
More from Latin America
Go to homepage