Bangladesh: What's behind the spike in journalist killings?

Attacks on journalists in recent months reflect the precarious conditions, in which media professionals work in Bangladesh. They are often sent out without safety gear or even basic training on protecting themselves.

Mehedi Hasan, a Dhaka Times journalist, was killed on July 18 after being shot while covering a clash between law enforcement officials and anti-government protesters in theBangladeshi.capital's southern Jatra Bari area.

On the same day, Nadia Sharmeen, a reporter for Ekattor TV, was wounded by police gunfire.

Attacks on media professionals particularly rose in July amid massive and intense student-led anti-government demonstrations that led to the ouster of then Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Hundreds were killed in the unrest that began as a protest over government jobs and morphed into a large-scale revolt against Hasina's increasingly autocratic administration. Hasina eventually fled to India.

Local media report that eight journalists have been killed in the South Asian country so far this year and hundreds wounded, the highest figure over the past decade.

Lack of safety gear and training

Reporter Nadia Sharmeen says the nationwide crackdown that led to her being wounded was the most brutal one she has ever experienced.

"They were shooting people everywhere around," she told DW. "I survived luckily due to the safety gear I had on. But Mehedi was covering this violent protest without any safety gear. Maybe he would have been alive today if he had gotten a bullet-proof vest and a helmet from his media house."

Sharmeen said many media outlets in Bangladesh do not provide safety gear for journalists even if they are working in conflict situations.

Ibrahim Khalilullah, a journalist who has worked for various television stations in the country for the past ten years, shared a similar view.

"Reporters are often sent to high-risk areas without essential protective gear. Also, many journalists lack basic safety knowledge on how to protect themselves while reporting on such events," he said, adding: "The lack of preparation poses a serious risk to their safety."

Press freedom a major concern

Bangladesh currently ranks 165 out of 180 in the World Press Freedom Index, the country's lowest ranking ever.

And press freedom hasn't improved even after the takeover of power by the interim administration led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus.

Many legal cases were filed against journalists accused of aiding and abetting the Hasina government's crackdown on anti-government demonstrators. Critics say the cases are not evidence-based and could set a bad precedent.

The caretaker government also recently revoked press accreditations for 167 journalists.

The targeting of journalists has raised significant concerns and drawn widespread criticism from rights groups.

The interim administration, however, has maintained that it is committed to ensuring media freedom.

Shafiqul Alam, press secretary to Bangladesh's Chief Adviser Yunus, told DW that the administration was carrying out investigations into those killed during the anti-Hasina unrest.

He stressed that media organizations must also reflect on their role in protecting journalists, especially when reporting in conflict settings.

Seeking justice remains an uphill battle

Meanwhile, Mosharrof Hossain, the father of the deceased journalist Hasan, said he's being forced to move from pillar to post to seek justice. He accused the police of inaction.

"I want justice for my son. And police are not filing the case even after the court has ordered them to do so. I went to the police station at least 50 times, and they kept me going in a circle."

Masud Kamal, a senior reporter, blamed the country's ineffective justice system for creating a culture of impunity.

"Bangladesh's justice system is weak due to heavy political influence. There are also other factors like legal costs, which many journalists and their family cannot afford," he pointed out. "Investigations aren't impartial either; everything is politically influenced, and it's getting worse."

Kamal stressed that the situation is taking a heavy toll on journalists' families.

"These families suffer as crimes against journalists go unpunished. Impunity has two sides: Wealthy perpetrators hire lawyers, are emboldened to threaten others and create a climate of fear," he said, adding: "Journalists must battle the government, media owners, poverty, and threats to their own lives — all to ultimately fulfill their role as journalists."

Edited by: Srinivas Mazumdaru