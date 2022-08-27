Ban on Serbia's EuroPride parade condemned as 'pretext'

Stefan Radovic was a teenager on his way to school to take a test when a group of students accosted him outside the building screaming "Kill that ‘faggot'!" He recalls fearing for his life.

After the homophobic attack, he had to have a police escort when going to his high school in the Serbian town of Kursumlija. "The experience was so traumatic for me that I'm still working through the psychological aftermath, " says Radovic today, 13 years later.

Radovic is now an activist who fights tirelessly to ensure that one day, queer people in Serbia won't have to face violent homophobia like he did when he was a teenager.

There's still much work to be done. According to a survey by the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights, more than half of the country's queer population say they hide their sexuality. More than 90% of those surveyed said they don't feel safe holding a same sex partner's hand in public.

Setting this year's EuroPride in Belgrade was meant to take a stance against the homophobic climate in the country. The iconic LGBTQI event has been hosted by a different European country every year since 1992, and Belgrade is the first Balkan metropolis to host it. Numerous activists and politicians from other countries announced that they'd be taking part. The symbolic climax of the event was to be the parade on Saturday through the center of Belgrade. But that won't happen, at least not in the form activists had hoped.

At the end of August, President Alexander Vucic unexpectedly announced that the parade would be canceled. He claimed that due to the overlapping crises facing the country, he couldn't guarantee that the parade could take place safely. The decision sparked protests all over Europe. The country's national security council, which was appointed by Vucic, upheld the decision on Tuesday.

Stefan Radovic was attacked on the streets of his hometown as a teenager

Other events going ahead

Dunja Mijatovic, the Council of Europe's Commissioner for Human Rights, said, "I find it disconcerting that Serbian officials have prevented the EuroPride parade from taking place, even though other events and large gatherings are still occurring safely on the streets of Belgrade." Despite the official ban, the event's organizers wanted to make the parade happen. In a public statement they said, "We won't let intolerance and hate win."

In 2001, Serbia's first pride parade was interrupted after participants were brutally attacked by hooligans. At the next attempt in 2010, there were street battles between the police and anti-LGBTQ demonstrators. A homophobic crowd comprised of Serbian hooligans, nationalists, and fundamentalist Christians threw flash grenades at the security team and set fire to the building that housed the governing political party and the state television broadcaster. Cars were also torched and shops looted. In the end, more than 100 people were injured. But since 2014, pride parades have occurred without major incidents.

For years, Aleksandra Gavrilovic and her LGBTQ organization Labris has worked tirelessly for more security and better treatment of Serbia's queer community. She and other activists think the president's statements about security concerns are disingenuous.

People wave rainbow flags and chant slogans during the Belgrade Pride march in 2021

Diversion from Kosovo deal

On the same day that he first announced that the pride parade couldn't take place, an interesting bit of news about the Serbia's conflict with Kosovo also appeared. Though Kosovo has been an independent nation since 2008, it still isn't recognized by Serbia. Nevertheless, both countries recently decided that each nation would accept the identification documents of the other.

For Vucic’s nationalist supporters, even the slightest concession to Kosovo is seen as a defeat. "EuroPride provided the perfect pretext to willfully shift the focus away from Kosovo so that the country's far-right could have another topic to focus on," says Gavrilovic.

With the cancellation of the EuroPride parade, Vucic seems to have little regard for the fact that members of the LGBTQ community will face increased numbers of attacks.

Stefan Sparavalo, the LGBTQ group "Da se zna" or "So you know," says that in August alone, there were as many attacks on members of the queer community as in the past 7 months.

Nationalist and right-wing groups routinely incite hate against queer people in Serbia. Last weekend, thousands of people took part in an anti-LGBTQ march. The Serbian Orthodox church is also making the situation worse for many. After Porfirije was appointed new head of the church in 2021, he made what many saw as bigoted remarks about the queer community. Last Sunday he spoke of the importance of so-called "traditional families."

"That inflammatory speech ostracized queer people from the rest of society, while simultaneously promoting intolerance and hate," says Sparavalo.

Serbia: Putin or Europe?

Same-sex rights restricted

The legal situation for queer people in Serbia hasn't improved much either. Same-sex couples are prohibited from adopting children and are denied the right to artificially inseminate. Activist Aleksandra Gavrilovic says she knows firsthand how difficult it is to build a family.

She lives with her partner and the couple have three children. Their triplets were born prematurely, and had to spend the first weeks after they were born in an intensive care unit. Since Gavrilovic gave birth to the children, she could visit the newborn babies, but her partner couldn't. Her partner also can't register the children for pre-school or elementary school. She can't take them on her own into another country either. "It's like my partner is invisible. (Even though I have a partner) in this country, it's like I'm a single mother with three children."

Gavrilovic believes that despite the election of Ana Brnabic as Serbia's first openly lesbian prime minister five years ago, there have been few improvements to the lives of the country's LGBTQ population. Though while Brnabic doesn't deny her sexuality, she doesn't openly support the queer community either. In the ongoing controversy surrounding the EuroPride parade, she's stood firmly behind Vucic.

Activists like Stefan Radovic see Vucic's renewed nomination of Brnabic as the country's prime minister as a calculated maneuver: It helps the country promote an LGBTQ-friendly image abroad, while the underlying inequities with respect to the country's own treatment of queer people remain unchanged.

Though Radovic endured homophobic bullying at school, he did manage to graduate. But in his hometown of Kursumlija, he still can't find work. "I think I can't find a permanent job because I'm openly gay," he says. He believes everyone in his little town with only 13,000 residents knows it too. "They let me know that I'm not welcome. "