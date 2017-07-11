EU announces settlement in Serbia-Kosovo ID dispute

Josep Borrell, the EU's foreign policy chief, said on Saturday that a deal had been reached to settle the recent ethnic tensions between Serbia and Kosovo that had flared over a dispute about identity documents.

"We have a deal," Borrell said in a tweet. "Under the EU-facilitated Dialogue, Serbia agreed to abolish entry/exit documents for Kosovo ID holders and Kosovo agreed to not introduce them for Serbian ID holders."

Borrell added that the EU received guarantees from Kosovar Prime Minister Albin that Kosovo's Serbs and "all other citizens" can travel between Kosovo and Serbia using their identity documents.

What are the current tensions between Serbia and Kosovo?

The recent heightening of tensions between the Balkan neighbors came about after Kosovo announced a plan to force Serbs with Serbian identity cards entering into its territory to obtain an additional Kosovar document.

Serbia had already refused to recognize identity documents from Kosovo.

The Kosovar government in Pristina had also said that Serbian license plates would no longer be valid within Kosovo.

Following pressure from Western powers, Prime Minister Kurti postponed the implementation of these measures until the beginning of September.

Kosovo's Serbian minority had responded to the plans by setting up roadblocks and sounding air raid sirens. Police said that some militants fired shots at officers, although nobody was injured.

Pristina accused Belgrade of instigating the riots while Serbian officials said Kosovo was planning a "pogrom" of its Serb minority.

Albanian-majority Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, but Belgrade has not formally recognized this.

