  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Reichsbürger
War in Ukraine
FIFA World Cup
Burgers and fries
A new study from Brazil shows ultra-processed foods could be a risk factor for cognitive declineImage: Dominic Lipinski/empics picture alliance
ScienceGlobal issues

Bad diet causes cognitive decline: Fact or myth?

Fred Schwaller
31 minutes ago

Studies suggest ultra-processed foods causes cognitive decline, but how strong is the evidence?

https://p.dw.com/p/4KoSN

More than 400-500 calories per day of ultra-processed foods like frozen pizza, chips and packaged cookies is enough to increase the risk of cognitive decline, a new study suggests.

That's roughly equivalent to two donuts or half a frozen pizza, depending on which brands you choose.

The study, involving 10,775 men and women in Brazil, found people who ate more ultra-processed foods had a 28% faster rate of global cognitive decline compared to people who ate the least amount of ultra-processed foods over an 8-year period.

With people in countries like the US and the UK getting over 50% of their dietary intake from ultra-processed foods, the study, published in JAMA Neurology, indicates concerning health consequences.

Supermarket in London
Ultra-processed foods like packaged sweets have spread across the world, impacting the diets of people in both high- and low-income countriesImage: Li Ying/Xinhua/picture alliance

Diet only one factor in cognitive health

However, experts have been quick to point out the evidence isn't so clear cut.

"This study only provides an association between intake of ultra-processed foods and cognitive decline," said Duane Mellor, a dietitian at Aston University in the UK not involved in the study.

"The problem is that it is observational data, so there is only evidence of association and not causality."

Mellor said that researchers already know a lot about the science behind the negative impact of ultra-processed foods like donuts on people's health. However, he said, it is hard to tell whether these foods are any worse than diets high in added fat, salt and sugar.

Experts also say the study fails to consider other factors contributing to cognitive health decline.

"It may be more the case they [people with diets high in ultra-processed food] were eating less [healthy] foods such as vegetables, fruit, nuts, seeds and pulses," said Mellor.

Cognitive health is a complex issue and its decline can be due to many factors other than diet, such as exercise, smoking, alcohol, cardiovascular and metabolic disease. The study didn't include these factors in their analysis.

"This makes it virtually impossible to draw any conclusions [from the data]," said Gunter Kuhnle, a professor of nutrition and food science at the University of Reading in the UK.

Roasted sesame seeds
Experts say the decline in cognitive function could be attributed to other factors, like a diet lacking in healthy foods like fruits, vegetables, seeds and nutsImage: JIRI HERA/Zoonar/picture alliance

Unhealthy foods are causing major global health problems

Quibbles about individual studies aside, medical and nutrition experts like Mellor agree that diet and nutrition are two of the biggest risk factors for people's health across the globe today. Evidence clearly shows obesity is now a bigger problem than world hunger.

Foods that are high in fat, sugar and salt — whether they be ultra-processed or not — are linked to everything from obesity, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and increased all-cause mortality (deaths in a given population). 

A recent report from the Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems Nutrition, an independent group of experts on nutrition and health, suggests developing countries, where the sale of processed foods is growing at the fastest rates, are particularly at risk in the coming years.

According to the report, over 3 billion people do not have access to a healthy diet, leading to poor nutrition.

What can you do to eat healthier?

It's never too late to start eating healthy foods. Studies show that healthy dietary patterns like the Mediterranean dietary pattern helps to reduce cognitive decline and reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease.

The Mediterranean dietary pattern emphasizes intake of fresh foods and minimizing intake of foods that are high in processed fats, sugars and salt.

"Try to enjoy (ideally with others) a simple and varied diet based on vegetables, nuts, pulses (legumes), seeds and fruit with wholegrain and if you eat them moderate amounts of dairy products and unprocessed meats," said Mellor.

Truth about obesity

Edited by: Clare Roth

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Lancet study

www.thelancet.com

High-fat diet

pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov

Global Panel on Agriculture and Food Systems Nutrition

www.glopan.org
Show more stories
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

US Patriot Missile system close to the Ukrainian border

Ukraine updates: Biden assures Zelenskyy of defense support

Conflicts2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moroccan fans celebrate victory against Portugal

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

World Cup 2022: 'Impossible' is not Moroccan

Soccer23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A crowd of enthusiastic football fans in Kolkata, India, waves various flags.

Kolkata in the grips of football fever

Kolkata in the grips of football fever

SoccerDecember 11, 202203:06 min
More from Asia

Germany

Two older women bake cakes in the kitchen of a startup in Munich on January 19, 2022

Germany's Scholz calls for reduction in early retirees

Germany's Scholz calls for reduction in early retirees

Business3 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

A person skiis in powdery snow in Ischgl.

Europe's ski industry aims to save during the energy crisis

Europe's ski industry aims to save during the energy crisis

Travel1 hour ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Flags were set in March during the first Negev Summit attended by the US Secretary of State, alongside Foreign Ministers of Israel, Egypt, Bahrain, the UAE, and Morocco, in March 2022

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

Arab countries and Israel battle prejudices via education

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

Viktor Bout boards a private jet in Abu Dhabi en route to Moscow

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

US traded arms dealer Viktor Bout for Griner, but who is he?

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

Police escort supporters of former President Pedro Castillo in a march at the Plaza San Martin in Lima, Peru

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

Peru: Castillo faces first hearing as Boluarte takes charge

PoliticsDecember 9, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage