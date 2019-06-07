Alzheimer's disease

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Estimated to account for up to 70 percent of dementia cases, Alzheimer's is a severe neurodegenerative disease.
Symptoms range from memory issues to the loss of language and bodily functions and can lead to death within three to nine years.
British Prime Minister David Cameron has kickstarted a G8 "Dementia Summit" - a "global fightback" against the disease. More than 100 million people will suffer from dementia by 2050. DW talks to Dr. Simon Ridley, head of research at the UK's leading dementia research charity, Alzheimer's Research UK, and asks whether governments and the private sector are prepared to meet the challenge.