Alzheimer's disease

Estimated to account for up to 70 percent of dementia cases, Alzheimer's is a severe neurodegenerative disease.

Symptoms range from memory issues to the loss of language and bodily functions and can lead to death within three to nine years.

Alzheimer's and tooth brushing: Forget to brush today, forget a lot more later? 07.06.2019

You may be able to fool your partner with a mint and some mouthwash (please stop doing that, though, it's gross), but your rancid tooth brushing habits could catch up with you later in life.
02.01.2017 Smog is seen over the city against sky during a haze day in Tianjin, China, January 2, 2017. REUTERS/Stringer ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. CHINA OUT.

Study links heightened dementia risk to proximity to traffic 05.01.2017

Canadian researchers say people living within 50 meters of high-density traffic are more likely to develop dementia. People living more than 300 meters away from highways showed no increased risk.
30.01.2013 DW Fit und gesund Demenz

'Dementia has suffered a lack of funding' 11.12.2013

British Prime Minister David Cameron has kickstarted a G8 "Dementia Summit" - a "global fightback" against the disease. More than 100 million people will suffer from dementia by 2050. DW talks to Dr. Simon Ridley, head of research at the UK's leading dementia research charity, Alzheimer's Research UK, and asks whether governments and the private sector are prepared to meet the challenge.
SPERRFRIST 06. FEBRUAR 22.00 UHR - ACHTUNG: DIESER BEITRAG DARF NICHT VOR ABLAUF DER SPERRFRIST, 06. FEBRUAR, 22.00 UHR, VERÖFFENTLICHT WERDEN! DIE NICHTEINHALTUNG DES EMBARGOS HÄTTE EMPFINDLICHE EINSCHRÄNKUNGEN DER BERICHTERSTATTUNG ÜBER WISSENSCHAFTLICHE STUDIEN AUS DEN USA ZUR FOLGE. ARCHIV - Eine alte und demenzkranke Frau sitzt am 29.11.2012 in einem Pflegeheim in Frankfurt (Oder) (Brandenburg) und stützt ihren Kopf mit dem Arm ab. Im Jahr 2050 werden einer Studie zufolge etwa dreimal so viele Menschen in den USA an Alzheimer erkrankt sein wie heute. Zu diesem Ergebnis kommen Forscher im Fachjournal «Neurology». Die Zahl der Erkrankten werde von 4,7 Millionen im Jahr 2010 auf 13,8 Millionen Menschen steigen, prophezeit das Team um Liesi Hebert vom Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Alzheimer ist die häufigste Form von Demenz. Auch in Deutschland sagen Experten einen starken Anstieg der Patienten voraus. Foto: Patrick Pleul/dpa (zu dpa Studie: Alzheimer verdreifacht sich in den USA bis 2050 am 06.02.2013) +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++

Germany sees increase of dementia cases 05.04.2013

Dementia in Germany is on the rise, with at least 100 new cases reported each day. Researchers predict that the number of dementia sufferers in the EU’s most populated country will double by 2050.
** HOLD FOR RELEASE 1P.M. EDT AUG 23, 2006 **In this photo made available by Advanced Cell Technology, a single cell is removed from a human embryo to be used in generating embryonic stem cells for scientific research. A Massachusetts biotechnology company has developed a new way of creating stem cells without destroying human embryos, billing it as a potential resolution to the current political impasse over the controverial research. (AP Photo/Advanced Cell Technology)

EU Lawmakers Move to Boost Advanced Medical Therapies 29.04.2007

EU lawmakers backed planned rules on new types of "advanced" treatment for diseases such as cancer or Alzheimer's, and shot down calls for a blanket ban on medicines developed through stem-cell research.
Alter Mann, Porträt Allein,Alleine,Alt,Alter,Falten,Zerfurcht,Gesicht,ernst,Mann,Menschen,Senioren,Rentner,Verlebt,Nachdenklich, Gedanken Copyright by BilderBox...

Alzheimer's 100 Years On 27.11.2001

About 650,000 Germans suffer from the debilitating Alzheimer's disease. First discovered 100 years ago, there is still no known cure for it.