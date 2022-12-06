  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Iran protests
China
FIFA World Cup
The defendant in court in Cologne
Image: Oliver Berg/dpa/picture alliance
CrimeGermany

'Babysitter' on trial in scores of child sexual abuse cases

22 minutes ago

A 45-year-old German man has appeared in court accused of almost 100 counts of child sexual abuse. The accused allegedly found new victims by offering babysitting services online.

https://p.dw.com/p/4KYdx

Prosecutors in the western German city of Cologne on Tuesday laid out the case against a man charged with almost 100 counts of child sexual abuse.

The man was said to have documented the abuse of babies, children, and teenagers, sharing videos and images of "unimaginable brutality."

What do we know so far?

According to the indictment, the 45-year-old is accused of sexually abusing children in 99 cases between 2005 and 2019, and of 124 offenses in total.

The man allegedly offered himself as a babysitter on the internet to find his victims, the Cologne Regional Court heard.

Investigators said they had uncovered vast amounts of incriminating data last year at the married man's home, in the small town of Wermelskirchen, some 30 kilometers northeast of Cologne. The arrest and raid took place in December last year.

They said at the time that they had never previously "encountered such a level of inhuman brutality and callous indifference to the suffering of young children.''

According to the court, the prosecution alleges that the defendant himself abused 13 victims, the majority of whom were boys. The victims were between eleven months and 13 years old. The accused is alleged to have harmed seven other children by aiding or abetting other perpetrators.

The town of Wermelskirchen
Police arrested the man in the small town of Wermelskirchen last DecemberImage: Rainer Hackenberg/picture alliance

The prosecutors are seeking a sentence of 15 years imprisonment followed by preventative detention if the man, whose name wasn't released, is convicted.

The arrest led to a large number of further preliminary proceedings against other individuals. According to the public prosecutor's office, there are now more than 130 suspects.

Convictions in darknet case

In a separate case on Tuesday, a court in Frankfurt convicted four men for their involvement in the "Boystown" online platform which was used to spread images of child sexual abuse.

A 49-year-old man and a 42-year-old man were sentenced to 12 and 10 years in prison, respectively.

The court also sentenced a 60-year-old German man, who was arrested while sitting at his computer in Paraguay, to eight years in prison for his role in operating the darknet site.

Court officials said a 66-year-old man from Hamburg, who was considered a particularly active user,  was handed a seven-year sentence.

The Boystown site, with more than 400,000 members before it was taken down last year, was a major international platform for child sexual abuse material. Authorities say they are still working to identify and prosecute other users of the site.

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An off-shore wind farm off the coast of Germany

IEA predicts renewable energy to overtake coal by 2025

Nature and Environment5 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Moroccan fans at the match between Morocco vs Croatia

Africa united behind Morocco

Africa united behind Morocco

Sports23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Men hold signs with fists on them

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than extramarital sex

Indonesia's criminal code bans more than extramarital sex

Rule of Law42 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

Baby in an incubator

How to save Germany's hospitals

How to save Germany's hospitals

Health6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Oksana Melnyk, who is taking her mother out of Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory, has opened the hood of her car and is seen repairing it.

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

Ukrainian civilians try to flee Russian-occupied territory

ConflictsDecember 5, 202202:30 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Women in black hold a photo of the late Ayatollah Khomeini

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

Did Iran's 'morality police' really disband?

SocietyDecember 5, 2022
More from Middle East

North America

USA US-Zwischenwahlen

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

Georgia election runoff another test for US Democrats

Politics23 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

Lionel Messi celebrates

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

Messi eyeing fairy-tale ending with improving Argentina

SoccerDecember 4, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage