Austria's Hallstatt hit by major fire

At least four buildings were heavily damaged by a fire in the Austrian tourist town of Hallstatt on Saturday.

A fire broke out in a wooden hut and then spread to a shed and two residential buildings in the UNESCO World Heritage-listed town.

"Since Hallstatt is very tightly built, the adjacent houses are also badly damaged," Johannes Pichler, a volunteer firefighter in Hallstatt, told the daily Kronen Zeitung.

A firefighter was injured while responding to the fire, but the residents got away safely. Eight fire trucks and 109 firefighters were reportedly on hand to tackle the blaze.

The fire broke out at about 3:30 a.m. local time (0230 GMT/UTC). The cause was still being investigated.

Fire in Hallstatt Early morning blaze A fire broke out at about 330 a.m. local time. It spread from a wooden hut to a shed and two residential buildings.

Fire in Hallstatt Injured firefighter No residents were injured in the fire, but a firefighter reportedly suffered injuries when he fell.

Fire in Hallstatt Narrow streets The close-knit construction of the town and the wooden buildings meant the fire was able to spread easily.

Fire in Hallstatt Large response Eight fire trucks and 109 firefighters responded to the crisis. The fire officials said they were lucky to avoid a larger incident.

Fire in Hallstatt Town closed Authorities warned tourists not to visit the town in the aftermath of the blaze. The main road into the town was closed to avoid interference in the cleanup and investigation.

Fire in Hallstatt Cause investigated Authorities said they were still investigating the cause of the blaze in the UNESCO World Heritage town. Author: Alistair Walsh



Attractive setting

Hallstatt is one of Austria's most popular tourist destinations, with more than a million visitors each year, particularly from Asia. On some days, up to 10,000 people visit the town.

Fewer than 800 permanent residents live in the town, nestled between mountains and water. The idyllic town is the site of the world's oldest salt mine and has developed an international following for its picturesque half-timbered houses and idyllic setting.

The town mayor warned tourists not to visit in the aftermath of the fire to allow the investigation and cleanup to proceed without interference. The road into Hallstatt remained closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic, the Austrian daily Der Standard reported.

Watch video 00:54 Share Hyperzooming in Hallstatt Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/1Hfex Hyperzooming in Hallstatt

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.