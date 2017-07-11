Austria: Police says people injured after reported shooting near Vienna synagogue

Police in the Austrian capital, Vienna, said on Monday they had launched a major operation in the city center, without giving details on what triggered it.

It comes after reports of a shooting near a synagogue.

In a tweet, Vienna's police department said there had been shots fired in central Vienna, with "multiple" people being injured.

According to the Austrian news agency APA, the Interior Ministry has spoken of a possible terror attack or shooting rampage. It said one attacker was dead and a police officer had been shot and seriously wounded, according to the agency. One suspected attacker has been arrested, the ministry was cited as saying.

The police reported that there had been several exchanges of fire.

The head of Austria's Jewish community, Oskar Deutsch, said on Twitter that it was not clear whether the city's synagogue had been the target of the shots fired, but that it and adjoining offices were closed at the time.

