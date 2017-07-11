Austria files case over EU's 'green' gas and nuclear label

Vienna filed a case against the European Union and is seeking support from other European capitals over the bloc's labeling of gas and nuclear power as sustainable investment options.

The issue is with the EU's so-called taxonomy — a system that defines which investments can be considered "green."

Why did Austria file legal action?

The Austrian government said it will pursue its legal challenge and would seek to bring other member states on board with its position.

Announcing the legal action with the European Court of Justice, Austrian Environment Minister Leonore Gewessler said the labeling of nuclear and gas as green was both "irresponsible and unreasonable."

"What I am resisting with all my strength is the attempt to greenwash nuclear and gas through the back door," she said.

Gewessler said she worried that the labeling of gas as sustainable would undermine the credibility of the EU taxonomy, given its contribution to global warming.

"Tying a green bow around polluting gas for electricity production is misleading," she said.

Meanwhile, the minister said nuclear power presented "incalculable risks," highlighting the Chernobyl and Fukushima nuclear disasters. Austria has no nuclear power plants of its own.

What does the 'green' designation mean?

The European Commission last year designated some electricity production methods — using solar power, hydropower and wind power — as climate-friendly. From January 2023, some gas and nuclear-powered facilities will also be classified as sustainable.

Inclusion in the bloc's taxonomy of sustainable activities can attract investment in particular energy sources.

Under the taxonomy, energy sources can only be described as sustainable provided they do not lead to severe environmental problems.

In addition to the Austrian challenge, environmental campaigners including Greenpeace have launched separate legal challenges against the European Commission. They claim Brussels is violating its own climate laws.

