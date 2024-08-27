Australian police carry out massive nationwide drug bust

Police in Australia say more than 1,600 people have been arrested in an anti-drug operation. A spokesman said the action highlighted "the seemingly insatiable demand" for illicit drugs in the country.

Australian police said on Tuesday that they had concluded an operation across the country aimed at tackling illegal drug trafficking and organized crime, with more than 1,600 people arrested.

The operation from August 19 to August 23 also involved police from regional neighbor New Zealand.

In a joint statement, the participating police forces and authorities said the prevalence of illicit drugs in society "translates into road trauma, family violence, homicides, shootings and other violent offending."

"Illicit drug use also contributes to high levels of community harm through drug driving, drug-fuelled assaults, drug-fuelled family violence and heightened risk-taking," it said.

What did police say?

Police said they had made 1,611 drug-related arrests and laid 2,962 drug-related charges during the nationwide action, dubbed Operation Vitreus.

Almost 1,400 kg (more than 3,000 lb) of illicit drugs and more than 2,500 cannabis plants were seized, they said, worth in the region of 93 million Australian dollars (€57 million, $63 million) street value in total.

Altogether 71 guns were seized, along with more than 2.2 million Australian dollars in cash, according to the statement.

"Over $93M worth of illicit drugs were seized throughout the country last week alone, and whilst it's an incredible result, it aptly highlights the seemingly insatiable demand there is in Australia for illicit substances," said Dave Cowan, a spokesman for the police force in the eastern state of Victoria.

“We are at a pivotal point in this fight against illicit drugs, and ultimately, we must challenge the attitudes around the use of illicit drugs in our community," he said.

Diverse range of drugs

Among the seized drugs were heroin, methylamphetamine, cocaine, MDMA and ketamine.

According to data from the Australian Criminal Intelligence Commission (ACIC), the most-consumed drugs in Australia are cannabis and methylamphetamine.

But the ACIC's Katie Willis said there was also a rise in the use of nitazenes, a type of synthetic opiod.

"Nitazenes pose a greater threat to the Australian community than fentanyl," said Willis. "We have seen a rise in overdoses, some of which have been fatal, adulteration of other drugs, and links to serious and organized crime."

This article draws on reporting from the dpa news agency.