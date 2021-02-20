Australian Open: Naomi Osaka wins fourth Grand Slam title

Osaka beats Brady to win Australian Open title

February 20

Osaka triumphs in Australia

Naomi Osaka crushed Jennifer Brady 6-4 6-3 to secure her second Australian Open title on Saturday and cement her standing at the top of the women's game.

Osaka's one-sided win over the 22nd-seeded American in the final at the Rod Laver Arena gave the Japanese 23-year-old her fourth major crown.

She is yet to lose any of her first four Grand Slam finals and joins Monica Seles and Roger Federer as the only other players to achieve that feat.

"My reaction is that that's very amazing company," Osaka told reporters. "I hope that I can have one grain of how their career has unfolded. But you can only wish and you can only just keep going down your own path — but it's definitely something crazy to hear."

Osaka has established herself as the queen of the hard court and will now look to improve her performances on the clay and grass, having so far failed to get beyond the third round at the French Open and Wimbledon.



February 19

Medvedev to challenge Djokovic in men's Australian Open final

Russia's Daniil Medvedev has charged into the men's final at the Australian Open with an impressive 6-4 6-2 7-5 win over Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The rangy Medvedev wrapped the Greek fifth seed in a blanket of pressure under the lights of Rod Laver Arena, capturing his 20th successive victory to have a shot at ending Novak Djokovic's dynasty in Sunday's decider.

Stuttgart extend head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo's contract

Newly promoted Bundesliga club VfB Stuttgart announced on Friday that they had extended the contract of head coach Pellegrino Matarazzo for a further two seasons to 2024. The New Jersey native took over as head the then-second division outfit in December 2019, leading the Swabians to promotion to the Bundesliga a few months later.

"We are very pleased to have extended Pellegrino Matarazzo's contract," Stuttgart CEO Thomas Hitzlsperger said in a statement. "Rino fully met our expetations from Day 1. He fully identifies with VfB and has chosen to play attractive and successful football with young and capable players."





February 18

Osaka and Djokovic reach Australian Open finals

Naomi Osaka’s incredible run of form continued as she saw off Serena Williams in straight sets to reach the Australian Open final.

The Japanese will face American Jennifer Brady on a 20-match unbeaten streak and the enviable record of never losing a Grand Slam final.

For Williams, it was another blow in her relentless quest to win a record-equalling 24th Slam title.

Despite early pressure from the veteran 39-year-old, Osaka saw off the challenge - which was a rematch of the 2018 US Open final - in straight sets 6-3 6-4.

"I was really nervous and scared in the beginning and then I sort of eased my way into it," Osaka said.

"It's just always an honor to play her and I just didn't want to go out really dud. I just wanted to try my best."

It was the first time Williams failed to win a semifinal at the Australian Open in 18 years.

In the men's draw, Novak Djokovic defeated Russian Aslan Karazew in straight sets 6-3 6-4 6-2 to seal his place in the final.

He will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in a bid to win his third-straight Australian Open.

February 16

Alaba to leave Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich defender David Alaba has announced that he will leave the club at the end of the season after the two parties failed to reach an agreement on a contract extension.

The Austrian international joined Bayern as an academy player in 2008 and went on to make 286 Bundesliga appearances - including 17 on loan at Hoffeheim - plus 87 Champions League appearances for the German champions.

"I have decided to do something new," said Alaba. "It wasn't an easy decision because I've been here since I was 13." Now 28, the full-back, who has also excelled in midfield, insisted that money was not a reason for his decision and said that he wants to make the most of the final years of his career. "I'd like to develop myself further as a player," he said.

Alaba's next destination remains unclear, although Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain, Manchester United and Chelsea are all said to be interested.

Zverev beaten by Djokovic at Australian Open

Alexander Zverev came up short against Novak Djokovic, despite the German taking the opening set in their quarterfinal in Melbourne.

Zverev won the opener on a tie break and had Djokovic rattled, leading 3-0 in the third and fourth sets. Djokovic was wound up enough that he smashed his racket, but that seemed to fire him up.

The Serbian rediscoverd his touch to claim a 6-7, 6-2, 6-4, 7-6 win to reach his ninth semifinal at Melbourne Park. The eight-time Australian Open winner will face the surprise of the tournament: Aslan Karatsev, a 27-year-old from Russia who is ranked 114th and needed to go through qualifying rounds just to get into the main draw of a major for the first time.

"To be honest,'' Djokovic said, "I haven't seen him play at all before the Australian Open."

February 15

Red Bull set to be full manufacturer after engine deal

Formula One's Red Bull are set to join Mercedes and Ferrari in building their own engines after a deal with Honda.

The Japanese firm is quitting the sport but Red Bull will administer old Honda engines from 2022, setting up a separate company to do so, and will then look to develop their own engines from 2025.

"We now begin the work of bringing the power unit division in-house and integrating the new facilities and personnel into our Technology Campus," Red Bull team boss Christian Horner said in a statement.

"In the meantime, we are fully focused on achieving the best possible results in what will be Honda's final season as an official power unit supplier."

Alonso leaves hospital after cycling crash

Formula One driver Fernando Alonso has been released from hospital after breaking his jaw in a cycling crash last week.

The Spaniard, returning to the sport with the Alpine (former Renault) team this season after two years away, will be fit for the opener in Bahrain on March 28.

Barty, Nadal through on day without major shocks

Women's world number one Ash Barty reached the Australian Open tennis quarterfinals with a quick 6-3 6-4 win over American Shelby Rogers.

Barty is bidding to become the first Australian to win the women's singles on home soil since 1978.

Spain's Rafa Nadal coasted through in the men's draw, winning 6-3 6-4 6-2 over Italian 16th seed Fabio Fognini. Second seed Nadal is looking to repeat his 2009 triumph in Melbourne and may be helped by defending champion Novak Djokovic carrying an injury.