Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced on Thursday that fresh parliamentary elections will be held on May 18.

The vote will present a challenge for the conservative government, which will seek to get a third term in office.

Morrison made the announcement after holding a meeting with Governor General Peter Cosgrove to dissolve parliament and plan the vote. Cosgrove represents Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Australia's head of state.

Some 16 million Australians will be eligible to vote, with 151 seats in the House of Representatives up for grabs. Voters will have one week to register for the election, in which voting is compulsory.

'Best country in the world'

The 50-year-old conservative leader came to power in August last year through an intra party revolt that ousted Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull, who himself had toppled the more conservative Tony Abbott in a similar way in 2015.

Morrison's message to voters this campaign season has focused narrowly on the economy. "We live in the best country in the world," Morrison said as he announced fresh elections.

"Our future depends on a strong economy," he argued. "Who do you trust to deliver that strong economy?" Morrison asked.

Meanwhile, the center-left Labor party, led by Bill Shorten, has sought to target centrist voters who are frustrated with a hardliner like Morrison, when they originally voted for a moderate Turnbull. The Labor party has also cast Morrison as culturally out of touch and a friend of the wealthy.

The two parties will go head to head on critical issues such as climate change, where the Labor party will position itself as the more environmentally friendly of the two.

Australia is the world's largest exporter of coal and has been one of the world's worst greenhouse gas emitters on a per capita basis.

Unpopular contenders

But both candidates will have an uphill battle with voters. They each suffer from low favorability ratings and are seen by voters as smug, arrogant and untrustworthy, according to recent polling.

A YouGov Galaxy poll, published by the newspaper Daily Telegraph, showed that some 28 percent of voters would rather back a minor party than either top contender.

Still, former union leader Shorten is closer than ever to becoming prime minister, as his party is currently ahead of the conservatives, according to current polling.

The controversy over Australia Day January 26 January 26 is Australia's national day. It marks the arrival of the First Fleet of British ships at Port Jackson in Sydney in 1788. The Australian government describes Australia Day as a day to "celebrate all the things we love about Australia." But for many Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, January 26 marks the beginning of the loss of their culture, people and land.

The controversy over Australia Day 'Invasion Day' The movement to change the date of Australia Day is continually growing in Australia. This year, tens of thousands of people attended rallies across the country in support of Indigenous Australians and to call on the government to change the date. January 26 is often referred to as Invasion Day or Survival Day by Indigenous people and those who support moving Australia Day to a different day.

The controversy over Australia Day Citizenship ceremonies January 26 is also the day that thousands of people across the country become Australian citizens. The biggest ceremony was held in the city of Parramatta in Sydney, with 1,450 people. New citizen James Golestani, 52, told Australian broadcaster SBS that he came from Iran and is of Persian ethnicity. "I feel really, really on top of the world. All of my dreams came true today," Golestani said.

The controversy over Australia Day 'Change the date' A number of councils had their power to hold citizenship ceremonies revoked in 2019, after they voted to change the January 26 date for their citizenship ceremonies out of respect for Indigenous Australians. This led Prime Minister Scott Morrison to devise an Australia Day plan that would oblige all councils across Australia to hold citizenship ceremonies on January 26 from the year 2020.

The controversy over Australia Day Alternative dates A number of alternative dates have been put forward as replacements for January 26. One is May 27, the date in 1967 that Australia held a referendum to include Indigenous Australians in the census. March 12 is another, on this date in 1913, Australia's capital city Canberra was officially named. A popular one is also May 8, due to it sounding similar to one of Australia's most used words — "mate." Author: Louisa Wright



