 Australia unveils laws to make Google, Facebook pay for news | News | DW | 09.12.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Australia unveils laws to make Google, Facebook pay for news

The "world-first" draft law will create a level-playing field in the country's online advertising market, the government says. In response, Facebook said the legislation "misunderstands the dynamics of the internet."

Facebook is displayed on Apple's App Store

The Australian government on Wednesday introduced to Parliament legislation to force tech giants Google and Facebook to pay news organizations for original content.

The laws "will address the bargaining power imbalance between news media businesses and digital platforms," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement.

Officially named The News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, it will "ensure that news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public interest journalism in Australia," Frydenberg said.

adi/rt (dpa)

Advertisement