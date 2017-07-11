Australia unveils laws to make Google, Facebook pay for news

The Australian government on Wednesday introduced to Parliament legislation to force tech giants Google and Facebook to pay news organizations for original content.

The laws "will address the bargaining power imbalance between news media businesses and digital platforms," Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said in a statement.

Officially named The News Media and Digital Platforms Mandatory Bargaining Code, it will "ensure that news media businesses are fairly remunerated for the content they generate, helping to sustain public interest journalism in Australia," Frydenberg said.

adi/rt (dpa)