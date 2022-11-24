  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
FIFA World Cup
War in Ukraine
Energy crisis
Australian woman looking at Australian Aboriginal mythology rock paintings on a rock cave in Kimberley Western Australia
Australia's traditional owners of the land said the destruction of cultural heritage happens on 'a regular basis' and reform is a priorityImage: picture alliance/Newscom
CultureAustralia

Australia to improve laws protecting Indigenous heritage

2 hours ago

The government will legislate new protections two years after Rio Tinto blew up sacred Aboriginal caves at Juukan Gorge. A minister likened it to the Taliban's destruction of giant Buddha carvings in Afghanistan.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Jz2t

Australia will strengthen laws to protect Indigenous cultural heritage, Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said on Thursday.

It is part of the government's response to a parliamentary inquiry into mining giant Rio Tinto's destruction of historically and culturally significant rock shelters at Juukan Gorge.

The global mining company had blown up 46,000-year-old Aboriginal caves in 2020 while expanding an iron ore mine.

"It is unthinkable that any culture would knowingly destroy Stonehenge or the Egyptian pyramids or the Lascaux caves in France,'' Plibersek said Thursday in parliament.

"When the Bamyan Buddhas were destroyed in Afghanistan, the world was rightly outraged. But that's precisely what occurred in Juukan Gorge,'' she added.

Rio Tinto not blamed 

Plibersek and Prime Minster Anthony Albanese said Rio Tinto had not broken any laws and instead blamed a system that did not protect cultural sites from mining and other development.

"This was not an isolated mistake or an example of one company going rogue," Plibersek said.

"What's clear from this report is that our system is not working," she added.

Now the Australian government is working with the First Nations Heritage Protection Alliance, a group of 30 Indigenous organizations, to draft laws to better protect their cultural heritage.

It will include the right of Indigenous people to be top decision-makers on developments that could impact their heritage, financing for Aboriginal groups to negotiate agreements with developers and miners, and the right of the federal government to override decisions made following inadequate state or territory protections that would harm sites.

It is part of the government's response to the 16-month parliamentary inquiry into the Juukan Gorge destruction.

The government had accepted all but one recommendation from the inquiry's final report.

Traditional owners not consulted

The Puutu Kunti, Kurrama and Pinikura (PKKP) peoples, traditional owners of Juukan Gorge, were angry and disappointed they had not been consulted about the government's response.

"All of this started with the destruction of our cultural heritage, everyone keeps on telling us they are sorry about it, but actions speak louder than words," the PKKP Aboriginal Corporation said in a statement.

"We have tasted the devastation and we know what needs to be done," it said without elaborating.

Jamie Lowe, chief executive of the National Native Title Council, which represents Australia's traditional owners of the land, however, welcomed the government's promised changes, which he said were long overdue.

"The disaster and the destruction and the act of violence to Juukan Gorge and the PKKP people some two years ago was something that happens to our people on a regular basis, and the need for comprehensive national reform is something that has been a priority for our people for decades now,'' Lowe told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation.

Rio Tinto's Chief Executive Jacob Stausholm said the company would look at the government's recommendations "as we continue to strive to be the best partner we can be, and play an active role in ensuring heritage sites of exceptional significance are protected."

lo/sms (AP, dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Iranian women during a protest against Islamic Republic regime in Marivan city in the northwestern Kurdistan region.

UN rights chief says Iran must end crackdown on protesters

Human Rights1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A group of German Bundeswehr soldiers stationed in Mali stand in front of an armored vehicle

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Germany to withdraw troops from Mali

Politics22 hours ago01:24 min
More from Africa

Asia

Indonesien | Erdbeben in West-Java | BG

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Indonesia: Rising death toll after devastating earthquake

Catastrophe24 hours ago8 images
More from Asia

Germany

Shoppers walk through the retail district near Oxford Circus as the annual Black Friday sale event arrives

German consumer groups wary of Black Friday shopping spree

German consumer groups wary of Black Friday shopping spree

Business1 hour ago
More from Germany

Europe

A bombed maternity hospital in Vilniansk, Ukraine

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine are 'state terrorism'

Russian airstrikes on Ukraine are 'state terrorism'

Conflicts12 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A burnt truck in the aftermath of airstrikes, which Turkey's defence ministry says it carried out, in Derik, Syria

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Kurds in the Middle East: Why are they under fire?

Politics21 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A still from 'The Fabelmans': A filled cinema.

'The Fabelmans': Spielberg's most personal film

'The Fabelmans': Spielberg's most personal film

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from North America

Latin America

The cast from the Netflix series '1899'.

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

Netflix series '1899' accused of plagiarism

FilmNovember 23, 2022
More from Latin America
Go to homepage