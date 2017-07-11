Australia reverses recognition of West Jerusalem as Israel capital

Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong confirmed Tuesday that Canberra has reversed its recognition of West Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.

"Jerusalem is a final status issue that should be resolved as part of any peace negotiations between Israel and the Palestinian people," Wong said in a statement.

Wong held a media briefing shortly after releasing the statement, saying that Australia was committed to a two-state solution in which "Israel and a future Palestinian state coexist, in peace and security, and within internationally recognized borders."

She added that Australia would not support an approach that undermind the prospect.

In 2018, the conservative coalition government led by Scott Morrison formally recognized west Jerusalem as Israel's capital, reversing decades of Middle East policy.

More to follow...

rm/rt (AFP, Reuters)