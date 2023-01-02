Australia: 4 dead after helicopters collide over Gold Coast

Emergency services have closed off the scene of the fatal crash near the Sea World theme park. The Gold Coast is one of Australia's most popular beach destinations.

At least four people have been killed after two helicopters collided while flying over the Gold Coast in Australia on Monday.

Three people are in a critical condition, police said, while several more were also injured.

One of the helicopters was left upside-down on a stretch of sand, while the other helicopter was able to land successfully, albeit with a damaged windscreen.

Australia's transport safety bureau described the incident as a "mid-air collision" and has opened an investigation.

Emergency services arrived at the scene of the crash on a stretch of sand Image: Australian Broadcasting Corp./AP Photo/picture alliance

Queensland state Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said the accident was an "unthinkable tragedy."

"My deepest sympathies are with each of the families and everyone affected by this terrible accident," she said on Monday.

Passengers treated at the scene

The Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics treated at least 13 people at the scene.

"Members of the public and police tried to remove the people and they commenced first aid and tried to get those people to safety from an airframe that was upside down," said Queensland acting police inspector Gary Worrell.

"(People on) Jet Skis, family boaters, ordinary members of the public rushed to assist these people."

Area near Sea World blocked off

Helicopter debris was strewn over Main Beach, a northern beach on the Gold Coast. The city in Queensland is one of the biggest tourist destinations in Australia.

Police cordoned off Sea World Drive — named after the nearby theme park of the same name — but the venue itself remained open.

According to ABC News, a Sea World logo was visible on the helicopter that landed successfully.

January is the peak holiday period in Australia, and when the Gold Coast is at its busiest. The city is known for its beaches and is home to several large theme parks.

More to follow...

zc/fb (AP, dpa, AFP)