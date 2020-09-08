At War: The Inheritance of History

Prophetic Cinema

Ukrainian Filmmaker Sergei Loznitsa has impressively documented the Russian military intervention in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. Back in 2018 he claimedthe Donbass was in limbo, in a film of the same name. Was the war in Ukraine foreseeable?

The Fight for Cultural Autonomy

For centuries Ukraine has been fighting against “Russification”. German historian and Eastern Europe expert Karl Schlögel describes the historical background of the war in Ukraine, post-Soviet culture and European identity.

Make a Stand!

In Belarus in 2020 the impossible was made possible: Hundreds of thousands headed to the streets to protest against dictator Lukashenko. Director Aliaksei Paulyan documented the protests. His film “Courage” is a topical plea for courage and humanity.

From Friend to Enemy

Fear has returned. Putin’s invasion of Ukraine has put the world in shock. Especially in eastern Germany, where there was much sympathy for Russia. The GDR and Soviet Union were sibling countries. What remains left of it all?

Broadcasting Hours:

