At the Top

Why is it harder for women to get good jobs? Is it a lack of confidence, or the lack of necessary education or training? Or is it gender bias that exists in the corporate world? More and more, women don’t really care what’s causing the discrimination they face. They just want to overcome it. Get to know three women who overcome all the hurdles and climb to the top.
A series that tells the stories of women from Asia who are breaking stereotypes and voicing their opinions loud and clear. In each episode, three women share their perspectives on universal and existential topics.