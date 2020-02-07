Assange lawyer: Trump 'offered pardon' in exchange for denying Russia role in email leak

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's lawyer told a court that US President Donald Trump offered him a pardon if he denied Russia's role in the DNC email leak in the run up to the 2016 presidential election.
This comes as Assange, who is currently in a British prison, is challenging an extradition to the US on charges of espionage.
The White House denied the lawyer's claim.
